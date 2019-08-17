Vivian Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1200 Jordan St. in Longview, will have its annual choir day service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Tony Lewis of New Beginnings Faith Ministries in Longview. Area choirs, groups or soloists are welcome. For information, call (903) 643-3790.
Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281 in Longview, will have its annual family and friends day service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Tony Clark Sr. of Williams Chapel Baptist Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 759-5548.
East Springfield Baptist Church, 5953 Nuthatcher Road in Gilmer, will have a revival at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Guest: The Rev. Roger Smith of St. Paul Baptist Church in Tatum. Their homecoming service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Guest: The Rev. Lafayette Herndon of St. James Baptist Church in Longview.
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, will have a revival at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monday and Tuesday night guest: The Rev. Richard Holloway of Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Longview; Wednesday night guest: The Rev. Terrance Brookins, New Life Church of Longview; Thursday night guest: The Rev. Antione Eakins of Galilee Baptist Church in Longview; Friday night guest: The Rev. Eric Love of Church on Purpose in Longview. The homecoming day celebration will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Guest: The Rev. Kevin Anthony of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
Shady Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 7503 Blocker Road in Marshall, will have a revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 25-27. Guest: The Rev. Peggy Taylor of Lewis Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 923-9563.
Jefferson Church of Christ, 23552 Hwy 49 W. in Jefferson, will host a gospel meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 25-28. Guest: The Rev. J.J. Hendrix. For information, call (903) 665-8593.
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, 13064 CR 2214 N. in Tatum, will have a revival at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-28. Guest: The Rev. James Collins of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Gladewater.
Calvary Baptist Church, 4715 Tenneryville Road in Longview, will present Alex Nsengimana of Operation Christmas Child at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28. East Texas families and churches have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world for Operation Christmas Child for over a decade. Nsengimana shares his life-changing experience of receiving a shoebox gift while in living in an orphanage in Rwanda. For information, call (903) 790-1290 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ .
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
Unite Leadership Conference, a training event for church, business and community leaders, will be at the Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sep. 12. Speakers: John C. Maxwell, John Bevere, and comedian Mike Goodwin. Tickets are $35, $50, and $60. Visit belchercenter.ticketforce.com for information.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.