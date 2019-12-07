Editor’s note: Please share your church’s plans for celebration of the Advent season for inclusion in the weekly calendar and possible coverage. Deadline for consideration for the Saturday Religion section is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Send notices by email to clerks@news-journal.com or fax to (903) 757-3742.
■
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., will have “Pancakes with Santa” 8:30 to 11 a.m. today. This is a free community event in the Faith Center at Green St. and Whaley St. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
First United Methodist Church, 209 Mount Pleasant St., in Pittsburg, will have its bi-annual “Carol of Lights” at 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today and Sunday; Dec. 13 through 15; 5 p.m. piano-organ concert Sunday. Experience beautifully decorated Christmas trees depicting Christmas carols. Admission is free. For information, call (903) 855-7696.
Connors Goodwill United Methodist Church, 5530 FM 3001 in Jefferson, will celebrate its 50th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest evangelist: the Rev. Roy L. Nickerson of St. Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Longview, will have its annual musical at 5 p.m. Sunday; youth extravaganza at 3 p.m. Dec. 15. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
First Baptist Church, 801 E. Main Street in Whitehouse, is having its fourth annual drive-through Bethlehem experience, in which people can hear the story of Jesus’ birth, see the Nativity, angels, shepherds and wise men. The event is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., in Longview, presents Handel’s Messiah “A Messiah Sing” Part 1 and the “Hallelujah Chorus” at 7 p.m. Sunday. Festive dress code for all. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, will have All Church Caroling at 4 p.m. Sunday. It will have a “Morning Bells” concert at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the sanctuary. Dec. 15 worship will include “Holy Light,” a service of carols with choir and brass ensemble. Dec. 22 will include contemporary songs in worship. The Candle Light Worship Service on Christmas Eve will begin with a musical prelude at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by the service at 7 p.m. For information, visit fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St., in Longview, will host the 20th anniversary tour of Andrew Peterson’s “Behold the Lamb of God” concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets range $20 to $50. For information, visit fbcl.org or call (903) 758-0681.
Greggton First Baptist Church, 4520 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview, will have its Candle Light Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, call (903) 759-7157.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.