New Covenant Church, 2531 Judson Road in Longview, will have “Christmas at New Covenant” services at 5 and 7 p.m. today. For information, call (903) 757-7791.
St. Mary Baptist Church, 1512 Peach Orchard Road in Marshall, will have its Christmas Musical at 2 p.m. Sunday.
New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road in Longview, will have campus combined “Christmas Eve Candle Light” services at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 759-5552.
HighRidge Church, 2101 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve services at 3 and 5 p.m. Tuesday. Its deaf ministry will provide signed worship during the 5 p.m. service. For information, call (903) 759-1401.
Good Shepherd Anglican Church, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist service at 4 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 309-3426.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, will have its children’s Christmas Eve worship in the sanctuary at 4 p.m. Tuesday; come-and-go Christmas communion in Nicholson Chapel at 5 p.m. Tuesday, contemporary Christmas Eve worship in the faith center at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; traditional Christmas Eve worship in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
Greggton First Baptist Church, 4520 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candle Light service at 5 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 759-7157.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 4656 Page Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candle Light service at 5 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 758-6785.
Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 1600 Judson Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candle Light service at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 753-0291.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St. in Longview, will have the “Hanging of the Greens” at noon Sunday; pre-service music and carol singing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; “Christmas Eve Pageant and Communion” service at 6 p.m. Tuesday; pre-service music and carol singing at 10:30 p.m.; traditional Christmas Eve service at 11 p.m. Tuesday; informal communion Christmas Day “Said” service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. For information, call (903) 753-3366.
Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3800 Judson Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candles and Carols service at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 234-0032.
Longview Christian Church, 2400 McCann Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candle Light service at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 758-6868.
Motion Church, 110 Triple Creek Drive in Longview, will have its “Christmas Eve Experience” at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 224-5154.
St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church, 909 Reel Road in Longview, will have its Christmas Eve Candle Light at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call (903) 759-2051.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, will have its Candles and Carols prelude service at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, and Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday For information, visit fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1007 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will have its Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, will have its “One Service Sunday” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 29. Breakfast will be served in the faith center before service. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal, 663 CR 3122 in Marshall, will have its family and friend celebration service at 3 p.m. Dec. 29. Guest: The Rev. Otis Amy and the Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 938-6853.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 104-C Rothrock Drive in Longview, will have its end of year old fashioned praise and worship service at 5 p.m. Dec. 29. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.