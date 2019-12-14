Editor’s note: Please share your church’s plans for celebration of the Advent season for inclusion in the weekly Religion Events calendar and possible coverage. Deadline for consideration for the Saturday Religion section is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Send notices by email to clerks@news-journal.com or fax to (903) 757-3742.
First United Methodist Church, 209 Mount Pleasant St. in Pittsburg, will have its biannual “Carol of Lights” from 6 to 8 p.m. today and Sunday. Experience beautifully decorated Christmas trees depicting Christmas carols. Admission is free. For information, call (903) 855-7696.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, will include “Holy Light,” a service of carols with choir and brass ensemble in worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. On Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m. worship service will include contemporary songs. On Christmas Eve, the Candle Light Worship Service will begin with a musical prelude at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by the service at 7 p.m. For information, visit fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 2408 W. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will present a Christmas Concert at its 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday. The concert includes children, teen and adult choirs. For information, visit ibcmarshall.com or call (903) 938-8275.
Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1186 in Marshall, will present the musical “A Christmas to Remember” at 6 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 927-2580.
Will of God Family Ministries, 107 W Meredith St. in Marshall, will have a Carol Sing at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The family event offers Christmas and seasonal songs for all ages. After the sing, refreshments will be served. For information, call (903) 938-6208.
First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler, will have its family crèche service at 3 p.m. and their 49th annual Moravian Lovefeast at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. The family crèche service is especially for families, with a focus on the nativity scene, held in the chapel. The Moravian Lovefeast is an ecumenical candlelit service served with authentic homemade Moravian buns and hot cocoa. Music by the Chancel Choir and Carillon Handbell Choir. For information, visit fpctyler.com/events or call (903) 597-6317.
Greggton First Baptist Church, 4520 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview, will have its Candle Light Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, call (903) 759-7157.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.