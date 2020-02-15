Ebenezer Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, will host “Battle of the Sexes” at 6 p.m. today in the Linden-Kildare High School Cafeteria, 205 Kildare Road in Linden. Guests: The Rev. Kenneth and Barbara Cain of the Longview Marshall District and the Rev. Kai Horn of Hopewell Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Texarkana. This is a formal dining event with music and Valentine’s prizes, tickets are $10 per person, $15 per couple. For information, call (903) 578-0444.
Highland Park Baptist Church, 2801 S. Jefferson St. in Mount Pleasant, will present the “Chuck Wagon Gang” in concert at 6 p.m. today. Their 1948 recording of “I’ll Fly Away” has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for 2020. This event is free; donations accepted. For information, call (903) 573-3593.
Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 2229 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, will have its annual “Family & Friends Day” service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. David Templeton of Houston. For information, call (903) 720-5858.
East Springfield Baptist Church, 5953 Nuthatcher Road in Gilmer, will celebrate its fourth annual pastoral service honoring The Rev. Lonnie L. Murphy and wife Diane at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. James E. Webb of Bethesda Baptist Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 918-5218 or (214) 597-5648.
Vivian Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1200 Jordan St. in Longview, will have its annual “Men’s Day” service celebrating Black History at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Stanley Lawson of Unity Tabernacle Church in Kilgore. For information, call (903) 643-3790.
Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281 in Longview, Young Matrons group will present “I Choose Love, I Choose God” at 3 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 759-5548.
First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler, will present “Of Strings and Pipes” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Performance by Rebecca Hepplewhite, cellist and Julian Collings, organist, known as the Syvati Duo. Admission is free. Visit fpctyler.com/events/syvatiduo for information.
Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St. in Tyler, will host a “Stephen Ministry” introduction workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22. The workshop is designed to help congregations strengthen their caring ministry through equipping laypeople to be caregivers. Cost is $15 per person; $50 for a group of four or more from same congregation. For information/registration, visit stephenministry.org/workshop or call (314) 428-2600.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 100-D Rothrock Drive in Longview, will host an “Old Fashioned Praise and Worship Testimony Service” at 4 p.m. Feb. 23. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. in Longview, presents “Consumed 2020” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Guest: Candice Bullard. Tickets are $5 with dinner included. Childcare registration by Feb. 17. For information/tickets, visit fblc.org or call (903) 758-0681.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a women’s bible study at 11:45 a.m. and a men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. For information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For information, call (903) 472-3120.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson. Current topic is “Epic of Eden: Jonah,” by Sandra Richter. For signup information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.