Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road in Longview, presents the Jarvis Christian College choir at 5 p.m. today. Free. For information, call (903) 753-4825.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its family and friends day service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Jerry Gholston of Dallas. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Central Baptist Church, 220 W. Sabine St. in Carthage, will have a preteen camp gumbo fundraiser at noon Sunday in the Family Life Center. Enjoy gumbo and a dessert silent auction at this fundraiser for the preteen camp. Suggested meal donation is $8.
The East Mount Olive District Association will gather for “Unity Luncheon” at 1 p.m. Sunday at Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville. All pastors and officers are asked to be present. For information, call Moderator James E. Webb at (903) 736-1315.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 2408 W. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will present a multi-generational concert at 5 p.m. Sunday. The concert will involve children, youth and adult choirs. Free.
Miles Memorial CME Church, 706 Francis Street in Marshall, is having its Spring Revival at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday. Guests: The Rev. Charles Tutt from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marshall, the Rev. Willie Nobles of People Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall, the Rev. Charles Jernigan of True Vine Baptist Church of Marshall.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “All the questions you have about theology but were too afraid to ask.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its “19th Pastoral Anniversary Revival” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s guest: The Rev. John Sylvie of Love Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church in Longview; Friday: The Rev. Luther Turner of Holy Truth Ministries in Longview; Saturday: The Rev. Terrence Campbell of Global Life Changing Ministries International in Marshall. Celebrate their 19th Pastoral Anniversary service at 3:30 p.m. March 8. Guest: The Rev. Stanley Lawson of Unity Tabernacle House of Faith in Kilgore. For information, call (903) 236-2902.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 308 Cottage Road in Carthage, will present a special performance of Shellie O’Neil’s latest one-act play, “God Bless America: A World War II Radio Hour,” during its 11 a.m. worship service March 8.
New Life COGIC, 610 Johnson St. in Marshall, will have a church anniversary at 3 p.m. March 8. Guest: Supt. E.J. Dock, pastor of East Side COGIC, Mansfield, Louisiana.
Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. in Longview, will have its annual usher day program at 3 p.m. March 8. Guest: The Rev. Eric Love of Church on Purpose in Longview. For information, call (903) 663-0557.
First Baptist Church, 256 S. Market St. in Carthage, will present a concert from the Sidewalk Prophets at 7 p.m. March 15. General admission is $14.99. View more ticket prices on Eventbrite.
A Community Easter Sunrise service will be offered from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. April 12 at the Teague Park Amphitheater in Longview. All are invited to take part in the service being organized by First Christian Church in Longview in coordination with other area churches.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a women’s bible study at 11:45 a.m. and men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. For information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For information, call (903) 472-3120.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson. Current topic is “Epic of Eden: Jonah,” by Sandra Richter. For signup information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Easter services
