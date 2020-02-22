Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St. in Tyler, will host a “Stephen Ministry” introduction workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The workshop is designed to help congregations strengthen their caring ministry through equipping laypeople to be caregivers. Cost is $15 per person; $50 for a group of four or more from same congregation. For information/registration, visit stephenministry.org/workshop or call (314) 428-2600.
Holy Truth Ministries, 512 W. Luckett St. in Longview, will celebrate its 20th annual pastoral anniversary honoring the Rev. Luther L. Turner and wife Kimberly at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. A.J. Jones of Mason Springs Baptist Church. For information, call (903) 371-3648.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 100-D Rothrock Drive in Longview, will host an “Old Fashioned Praise and Worship Testimony Service” at 4 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. in Longview, presents “Consumed 2020” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest: Candice Bullard. Tickets are $5 with dinner included. For information/tickets, visit fblc.org or call (903) 758-0681.
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, presents its annual winter musical at 6 p.m. Sunday. Guest: Elisha Williamson of Elisha’s Food for the Soul in Marshall. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a women’s bible study at 11:45 a.m. and men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. For information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. The group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For information, call (903) 472-3120.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson. Current topic is “Epic of Eden: Jonah,” by Sandra Richter. For signup information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.