Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will host its annual “Laymen” workshop 8 a.m. to noon today. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 CR 3122 in Marshall, will have a community “Super Sunday” choir celebration evening of praise at 2 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 923-9563.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate its second anniversary and discuss “Christian responses to violence.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 501 Middle St. in Marshall, is hosting a soup kitchen from 10 a.m. to noon every first Wednesday. It is open to anyone who wants a hot meal. To volunteer, call (903) 938-8536.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 104C Rothrock Drive in Longview, will have a Pre-Valentine service on “Falling in Love with Jesus” at 7 p.m. Friday. Keynote speaker: The Rev. Sharon Stewart of Keys to the Kingdom Church; trailblazer speakers: Cheryl Jackson of New Life Outreach Church, Serena Coleman of New Life Church, Emmily Champion of Covenant of United Faith Builders Ministry and Mandi Kim of Pathway Church, all of Longview. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Holy Truth Ministries, 512 W. Luckett St. in Longview, will host “Women in Red” at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. For information, call (903) 746-0619.
Perry Clay Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3704 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its annual men’s day program at 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Guest: The Rev. L. Herndon of St. James Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 923-9563.
Ebenezer Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, will host “Battle of the Sexes” at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Linden-Kildare High School Cafeteria, 205 Kildare Road in Linden. Guests: The Rev. Kenneth and Barbara Cain of the Longview Marshall District and the Rev. Kai Horn of Hopewell Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Texarkana. This is a formal dining event with music and Valentine’s prizes, tickets are $10 per person, $15 per couple. For information, call (903) 578-0444.
Highland Park Baptist Church, 2801 S. Jefferson St. in Mount Pleasant, present the “Chuck Wagon Gang” in concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. Their 1948 recording of “I’ll Fly Away” has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for 2020. This event is free; donations accepted. For information, call (903) 573-3593.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. For information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For information, call (903) 472-3120.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson. Current topic is “Epic of Eden: Jonah,” by Sandra Richter. For signup information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.