Holy Truth Ministries, 512 W. Luckett St. in Longview, will have its annual usher day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 371-3648.
Miles Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 706 Francis St. in Marshall, will have its annual usher day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. James Russell of Union Baptist Church in Marshall.
The Senior Choir of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 410 FM 1999 in Leigh, will have an appreciation service for musician Phillip Harris at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road in Marshall, offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. each Sunday.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. For information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson. Current topic is “Epic of Eden: Jonah,” by Sandra Richter. For sign up information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
Longview Christian Women’s Connection, an affiliate of Stonecroft, is having a buffet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. Special music: Susan Duncan, soloist; guest speaker: Carole Chapel of Longview will share “Poems and Promises.” Cost is $18. Make luncheon reservations by 3 p.m. Monday by calling Sue, (903) 918-5216.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, presents gospel artists Ernie and Jason Couch at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18. This is a free concert. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St. in Marshall, will observe its annual Men’s Day Program at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Guest speaker is the Rev. Sylvester Allen of Mt. Zion Spiritual Church No. 2.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. The group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, with its next discussion set Feb. 4.
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 501 Middle St. in Marshall, is hosting a soup kitchen from 10 a.m. to noon every first Wednesday, with the next kitchen set. Feb. 5. It is open to anyone who wants a hot meal. To volunteer, call (903) 938-8536.