First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. Call (903) 753-7611 or email contactus@fcclongview.org for more information.
Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport, will have A Night of Praise at 6 p.m. January 10. The event includes performances by the Allen family, Donnie Crosswhite and Rocky Paul Maddox and the Rose Park Choir. An offering will be taken.
Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church, 706 Francis St. in Marshall, will have its annual Usher Day program at 3 p.m. Jan. 12. Guest Speaker will be the Rev. James Russell of Union Baptist Church in Marshall.
The Senior Choir of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 410 FM 1999 in Leigh, is honoring its musician, Brother Phillip Harris, with an appreciation service at 3 p.m. Jan. 12.
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 501 Middle St. in Marshall, is hosting a soup kitchen from 10 a.m. to noon every first Wednesday of the month. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal. To volunteer, call (903) 938-8536.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. Led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson, the topic is Epic of Eden: Jonah, by Sandra Richter. Call (903) 753-7611 or email contactus@fcclongview.org for more information and to sign up.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road in Marshall, offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. each Sunday.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.