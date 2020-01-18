McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, presents gospel artists Ernie and Jason Couch at 5:30 p.m. today. Free. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St. in Marshall, will observe its annual men’s day program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Sylvester Allen of Mt. Zion Spiritual Church No. 2.
Vivian Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1200 Jordan St. in Longview, will celebrate its 85th anniversary. Guest: The Rev. Kenneth Cain of the Longview/Marshall District of the East Texas Region of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. For information, call (903) 643-3790
Shady Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 7305 Blocker Road in Marshall, will have its annual youth and young adult Black History program at 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Guest: The Rev. Ann Ross of Miles Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 923-9563.
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 CR 3122 in Marshall, will have a community “Super Sunday” choir celebration evening of praise at 2 p.m. Feb. 2. For information, call (903) 923-9563.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 4, to celebrate its second anniversary and discuss “Christian responses to violence.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 501 Middle St. in Marshall, is hosting a soup kitchen from 10 a.m. to noon every first Wednesday, with the next kitchen set Feb. 5. It is open to anyone who wants a hot meal. To volunteer, call (903) 938-8536.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 104C Rothrock Dr. in Longview, will have a Pre-Valentine service on “Falling in Love with Jesus” at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Keynote speaker: The Rev. Sharon Stewart of Keys to the Kingdom Church; trailblazer speakers: Cheryl Jackson of New Life Outreach Church, Serena Coleman of New Life Church, Emmily Champion of Covenant of United Faith Builders Ministry and Mandi Kim of Pathway Church, all of Longview. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Perry Clay Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3704 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its annual men’s day program at 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Guest: The Rev. L. Herndon of St. James Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 923-9563.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. For information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson. Current topic is “Epic of Eden: Jonah,” by Sandra Richter. For signup information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.