New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its annual back-to-school giveaway/health fair pre-registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Bring child/children and proof of school enrollment to be pre-registered in order to receive school uniform. For information, call (903) 236-2902 between 2 to 5 p.m. Monday — Friday.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its annual youth day service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A pre-revival service honoring The Rev. Billy Flowers and his wife will at 10:30 a.m., “Come On In The Room Ole’ School Musical” at 5 p.m. July 21. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Friendship Baptist Church, 315 Gum Springs Road in Longview, will have its annual revival services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Guest speaker: The Rev. G.V. Clark of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Austin and Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas President. For information: (903) 753-8765.
Longview Christian Women’s Connection, an affiliate of Stonecroft, is having a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. Special music: Marissa Greentree, soloist; guest speaker: Patty Hullett of Waxahachie will present “Been There, Done That ... Many Times.” Cost is $18. Make luncheon reservations by 3 p.m. Monday, by calling Sue, (903) 918-5216.
Prophetic Flow Ministries, presents a “One Night Clarion Call for Healing and Deliverance” spiritual conference at 7 p.m. July 26, at The Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. in Longview. Keynote speaker: television personality Kendria Moore, Longview native, currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia. This free event will spotlight city officials and local pastors on how changing lives will help build a strong community. For information, call (903) 234-8079.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
Vacation Bible School
Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 969 N. Sego Lily Road in Diana, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday thrugh Wednesday; children who have completed kindergarten through 5th grade. For information, call (903) 968-2929.
Calvary Baptist Church, 301 FM 2685 in Gladewater, 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; children age 2 through completed 5th grade. Register at calvarygladewater.com/childrens .
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday; children age 4 through 6th grade. Register at vbs2019.lvfumc.org .
Life Church of Longview, 5533 W. Loop 281 in Longview, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday — Sunday; children age 4 through 12. Register at vbsmate.com/events/LifechurchofLongviewTexas/18663 .