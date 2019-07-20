Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have a pre-revival service honoring The Rev. Billy Flowers and his wife at 10:30 a.m. and present “Come On In The Room Ole’ School Musical” at 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Perry Clay Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3704 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its homecoming program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: The Rev. James Hall of Hughes Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Longview. Their revival services will be at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Speaker: The Rev. Kevin Anthony of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 938-6853.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Longview, 3800 Judson Road, Longview, has set vocal workshops 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27. The workshops will be led by Beth Porter, associate professor of voice at Cedarville University. The Wednesday session is a meet and greet and vocal workshop, and the July 27 session will consist of two vocal workshop sessions and a light lunch. The workshops are free, but registration is requested for the July 27 event. To register or for information, call (903) 234-0032 or email info@epclongview.org
Prophetic Flow Ministries, presents a “One Night Clarion Call for Healing and Deliverance” spiritual conference at 7 p.m. Friday, at The Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. in Longview. Keynote speaker: television personality Kendria Moore, Longview native, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. This free event will spotlight city officials and local pastors on how changing lives will help build a strong community. For information, call (903) 234-8079.
Fredonia Baptist Church, 8459 CR 2136 N. in Henderson, will have its family and friends day program at 3 p.m. July 28. Speaker: The Rev. Fredrick Lewis of St. John Baptist Church of Longview. For information, call (903) 238-3707.
Gospel of Jesus Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Joy Wright Road at Lincoln Springs Road in Gladewater, will have their family and friends day program at 3 p.m. July 28. Speaker: The Rev. Barry Sims of New Horizon Baptist Church in Ore City. For information, call (903) 767-6315.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. July 29 through Aug. 2. Speaker: The Rev. Fabian Jackson of Greater Golden Gate Baptist Church in Dallas. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
Vacation Bible School
Life Church of Longview, 5533 W. Loop 281 in Longview, 6 to 8 p.m. today and Sunday; children age 4 through 12. Register at vbsmate.com/events/LifechurchofLongviewTexas/18663 .