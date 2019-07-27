Fredonia Baptist Church, 8459 CR 2136 N. in Henderson, will have its family and friends day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: The Rev. Fredrick Lewis of St. John Baptist Church of Longview. For information, call (903) 238-3707.
Gospel of Jesus Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Joy Wright Road at Lincoln Springs Road in Gladewater, will have its family and friends day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: The Rev. Barry Sims of New Horizon Baptist Church in Ore City. For information, call (903) 767-6315.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Speaker: The Rev. Fabian Jackson of Greater Golden Gate Baptist Church in Dallas. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Golden Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1533 Quail Lane in Longview, will have its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Speakers: The Rev. Danny Craig of Woodland Hills Church of Christ in Longview; The Rev. Kevin Anthony of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Longview; The Rev. Roger Smith of St. Paul Baptist Church in Tatum. For information, call (903) 660-3620.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, will have its family and friends day service at 3 p.m. Aug. 4, at the Gregg County Extension Office, 405 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview. Speaker: The Rev. Shelia Willis-Timberlake of Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Beckville. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.