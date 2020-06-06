Here’s a look at online services planned at churches across the Longview area this weekend and in the coming week. To have your church’s plans added to this list, email clerks@news-journal.com.
First Christian Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:30 a.m. at facebook.com/fcclongview .
First Lutheran Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:45 a.m. at facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview .
First United Methodist Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:45 a.m. at facebook.com/LongviewFUMC .
Friendship Baptist Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:35 a.m. at facebook.com/nelson.missionary .
Greggton First Baptist Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:15 a.m., click on the Facebook link at greggtonfbc.org . For information, call (903) 759-7157 or email gfbc@greggtonfbc.org .
New Beginning Faith Ministry, Sunday worship will be live online only at 11:30 a.m. at facebook.com/lewistg86; Wednesday worship will be live online only at 7:20 p.m. at facebook.com/lewistg86 .
Pine Tree Church of Christ, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9 a.m. on the Pine Tree Church of Christ YouTube channel.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/Victory-Temple-Faith-to-Faith-Ministry or via conference call at (605) 475-4700, enter conference code 416141# .
Other events
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North in Liberty City, will have modified food pantry delivery at 6 p.m. Tuesdays until further notice. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.