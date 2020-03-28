Here’s a look at cancellations and online services planned at churches across the Longview area this weekend and in the coming week. To have your church’s plans added to this list, email clerks@news-journal.com.
First Christian Church, Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/fcclongview .
First Christian Church Gladewater, All ministries and programs canceled until further notice.
First Lutheran Church, Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview .
First United Methodist Church, A Sunday combined worship at 10:45 a.m. will be live only only at facebook.com/LongviewFUMC .
Longview First Assembly of God, Sunday worship at 10 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/longviewfirstassembly .
Macedonia Baptist Church, Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/macedoniabaptistchurchlongviewtx .
New Beginnings Baptist Church, Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. will be live online only at nbbctx.org/messages/ .
New Covenant Church, Sunday worship at 10 a.m. will be live online only at wearencc.com .
New Hope Baptist Church, 12496 Shamrock Road in Ore City, will have drive-in worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. For information, visit facebook.com/nhbcorecity or call (903) 968-4114.
New Journey Cumberland Presbyterian Church, All ministries and programs canceled until further notice.
Pathway Church, Sunday worship at 9 a.m. live online only at facebook.com/mypathwaychurch .
Pine Tree Church of Christ, Sunday worship at 9 a.m. live will be online only on the Pine Tree Church of Christ YouTube channel.
Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Sunday worship at 10 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/woodlandhillsbaptist .
Other events
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North in Liberty City, will have modified food pantry delivery at 6 p.m. Tuesdays until further notice. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.