Here’s a look at religion events happening across East Texas in the next few weeks, and a look ahead to Holy Week and Easter services:
Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281 in Longview, will have its men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. today. Guest: The Rev. Jell Williams of St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Longview. The church’s annual men’s day service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Randy Writt of God’s Covenant of Deliverance Tabernacle in Longview. For information, call (903) 759-5548.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have the final night of its “19th Pastoral Anniversary Revival” at 7:30 p.m. today. Guest: The Rev. Terrence Campbell of Global Life Changing Ministries International in Marshall. The 19th Pastoral Anniversary service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Stanley Lawson of Unity Tabernacle House of Faith in Kilgore. For information, call (903) 236-2902.
Perry Clay Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3704 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its annual women’s day/mission program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. A. Leon Hicks of Crossroads Baptist Church in DeBerry. For information, call (903) 938-6853.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 308 Cottage Road in Carthage, will present a special performance of Shellie O’Neil’s latest one-act play, “God Bless America: A World War II Radio Hour,” at 11 a.m. Sunday.
New Life Church of God in Christ, 610 Johnson St. in Marshall, will have a church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: Supt. E.J. Dock, pastor of East Side Church of God in Christ, Mansfield, Louisiana.
Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. in Longview, will have its annual usher day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Eric Love of Church on Purpose in Longview. For information, call (903) 663-0557.
Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 2229 Mobberly Ave. in Longview, will have a Sunday night praise and worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Lafayette Herndon of St. James Baptist Church in Longview. The church’s annual “Sunday School High” attendance day service will be at 9:30 a.m. March 15. Guest: The Rev. Melvin Snoddy, guest superintendent of Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 720-5858.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 100-D Rothrock Drive in Longview, will have its spring revival at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Guest: The Rev. Bennie Holland of Gulfport Mississippi. For information, call (903) 553-9754.
Longview Christian Women’s Connection, an affiliate of Stonecroft, is having a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. Special music: Brenda Soule, soloist; special feature: Laura Hill of City of Longview will speak on Longview’s 150 year celebration sesquicentennial; guest speaker: Connie Tolbert of Dallas will share “You’re Not Alone or One of a Kind.” Cost is $18. Make luncheon reservations by 3 p.m. March 16 by calling Sue, (903) 918-5216.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its pastor and wife’s 31st anniversary services at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 15. Morning guest: The Rev. Oliver Palmer of Rosharon; afternoon guest: The Rev. J.B. Dunlap of Longivew. For information, call (903) 746-4078 or (903) 738-4008.
Harmony Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 505 E. Travis St., Suite 103 in Marshall, will celebrate its 156th church anniversary at 3 p.m. March 15. Guest: The Rev. Ann Ross of Miles Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 578-0227.
First Baptist Church, 256 S. Market St. in Carthage, will present a concert from the Sidewalk Prophets at 7 p.m. March 15. General admission is $14.99. View more ticket prices on Eventbrite.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a women’s bible study at 11:45 a.m. and men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. For information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For information, call (903) 472-3120.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson. Current topic is “Epic of Eden: Jonah,” by Sandra Richter. For signup information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Holy Week/Easter servicesFirst United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, will have its Palm Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. April 5; Palm Sunday Fellowship potluck at noon April 5; Easter “Eggstravaganza” egg hunt to follow. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
A Community Easter Sunrise Service will be offered from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. April 12 at the Teague Park Amphitheater in Longview. All are invited to take part in the service being organized by First Christian Church in Longview in coordination with other area churches.
Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway in Longview, will have its Easter services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 12. For information, call (903) 663-0053.
The News-Journal would like to help spread the word about your church’s Holy Week and Easter services/events. Send information about dates, times, and contact numbers to clerks@news-journal.com .