Here’s a look at religion events happening across East Texas in the next few weeks, and a look ahead to Holy Week and Easter services:
East Springfield Baptist Church, 5953 Nuthatcher Road in Gilmer, will have its “Layman’s Day” program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Larry Washington of Post Oak Baptist Church in Kilgore. Spring revival services at 7 p.m. Monday—Wednesday. Monday’s guest: The Rev. Harvel Davis of Restoration Baptist Church in Longview; Tuesday’s guest: The Rev. Reginald Long of Greater Shiloh Baptist Church in Tyler; and Wednesday’s guest: The Rev. James Wyatt of Union Temple Baptist Church in Gladewater. For information, call (903) 918-5218 or (214) 597-5648.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its pastor and wife’s 31st anniversary services at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Morning guest: The Rev. Oliver Palmer of Rosharon; afternoon guest: The Rev. J.B. Dunlap of Longivew. For information, call (903) 746-4078 or (903) 738-4008.
Harmony Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 505 E. Travis St., Suite 103 in Marshall, will celebrate its 156th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Ann Ross of Miles Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 578-0227.
First Baptist Church, 256 S. Market St. in Carthage, will present a concert from the Sidewalk Prophets at 7 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $14.99. View more ticket prices on Eventbrite.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 620 Hendrick Lake Road in Tatum, will have its annual mission and brotherhood prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. March 21. Guest: Uncle Richard’s House, puppet ministry on Mansfield, Louisiana. Annual mission service will be at 11 a.m. March 22. Guest: The Rev. James Harold Goree of Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport. For information, call (903) 736-7863.
New Love Temple Church, 2906 FM 2087 in Kilgore, will have its first “Hats of Distinction” program at 10 a.m. March 21. Guest: Shawna Watkins of Twin City Church of Christ in Texarkana. For information, call (903) 631-5436.
Calvary Baptist Church, 4715 Tenneryville Road in Longview, presents Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee Dallas Holm in concert at 5 p.m. March 22. Admission is free. For information, call (903) 297-2138.
First Baptist Church, 202 W. Watson Blvd. in Daingerfield, presents a cinematic live drama “Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames” at 7 p.m. March 22—24. Admission is free. For information, call (903) 645-2269.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, has a women’s bible study at 11:45 a.m. and men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the church’s Mansinger House. For information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, has a Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For information, call (903) 472-3120.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., has its pastor’s Bible study at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Senior Pastor Richard Emerson. Current topic is “Epic of Eden: Jonah,” by Sandra Richter. For signup information, email contactus@fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12. Healthful snacks are provided. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Holy Week Easter servicesFirst United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview, will have Palm Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. April 5; Palm Sunday Fellowship potluck at noon April 5; Easter “Eggstravaganza” egg hunt to follow. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, will have its Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 5; Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. April 9; Good Friday service at noon April 10; Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. April 12 at Teague Park; breakfast at 8:45 a.m. April 12; Egg Hunt for children at 10 a.m. April 12; Easter service at 10:30 a.m. April 12.
A Community Easter Sunrise Service will be offered from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. April 12 at the Teague Park Amphitheater in Longview. All are invited to take part in the service being organized by First Christian Church in Longview in coordination with other area churches.
House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview, will have its Easter Son-Rise service at 6:45 a.m. April 12. Guests: The Rev. Brian Shobert of Lifepoint Church and praise/worship led by Anna Purdum of Good Shepherd Anglican Church, both in Longview. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway in Longview, will have Easter services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 12. For information, call (903) 663-0053.
The News-Journal would like to help spread the word about your church’s Holy Week and Easter services/events. Send information about dates, times, and contact numbers to clerks@news-journal.com .