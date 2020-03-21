From Staff Reports
On Sunday morning, many Longview-area pastors will be preaching to empty pews.
But they won’t be alone — they’ll be reaching their church’s members through live online services. Many churches are planning to stream services from an empty sanctuary via the internet.
Such moves are in response to the coronavirus pandemic and guidance from health officials to slow its spread. Federal and Texas officials are urging public gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people, and churches have responded by going virtual.
Here’s a look at cancellations and online services planned at churches across Longview this weekend and in the coming week. To have your church’s plans added to this list, email clerks@news-journal.com .
First Christian Church — All ministries and programs canceled until further notice; Sunday and March 29 worship at 10:30 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/fcclongview .
First Christian Church Gladewater — All ministries and programs canceled until further notice.
First Lutheran Church — Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview .
First United Methodist Church — All ministries and programs canceled until further notice; Sunday combined worship at 10:45 a.m. will be live only only at facebook.com/LongviewFUMC .
Longview First Assembly of God — All ministries and programs canceled until further notice; Sunday worship at 10 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/longviewfirstassembly .
Macedonia Baptist Church — All ministries and programs canceled through April 5; Sunday and March 29 worship at 10:15 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/macedoniabaptistchurchlongviewtx .
New Journey Cumberland Presbyterian Church — All services are canceled until further notice.
Pathway Church — All programs canceled except prayer experiences at 6 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. Saturdays; Sunday worship at 9 a.m. live online only at facebook.com/mypathwaychurch .
Pine Tree Church of Christ — All ministries and programs canceled until further notice; Sunday and March 29 worship at 9 a.m. live will be online only on the Pine Tree Church of Christ YouTube channel.
St. Paul Baptist Church Tatum — The annual mission and prayer breakfast scheduled for today and service for Sunday have been canceled. For information, call (903) 736-7863.
Woodland Hills Baptist Church — All ministries and programs canceled until further notice; Sunday worship at 10 a.m. will be live online only at facebook.com/woodlandhillsbaptist .
Other events
New Love Temple Church, 2906 FM 2087 in Kilgore, will have its first “Hats of Distinction” program at 10 a.m. today. Guest: Shawna Watkins of Twin City Church of Christ in Texarkana. For information, call (903) 631-5436.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North in Liberty City, will have modified food pantry delivery at 6 p.m. Tuesdays until further notice. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.