Here’s a look at services planned at churches across the Longview area this weekend and in the coming week. To have your church’s plans added to this list, email clerks@news-journal.com.
First Christian Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:30 a.m. at facebook.com/fcclongview .
First Lutheran Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:45 a.m. at facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview .
First United Methodist Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:45 a.m. at facebook.com/LongviewFUMC .
Friendship Baptist Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:35 a.m. at facebook.com/nelson.missionary .
Grace Creek Church, Weekend worship at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. today; 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday will be live online only at facebook.com/gracecreekchurch/ .
Greggton First Baptist Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10:15 a.m., click on the Facebook link at greggtonfbc.org . For information, call (903) 759-7157 or email gfbc@greggtonfbc.org .
Longview First Assembly of God, Sunday worship will be live online only at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/longviewfirstassembly .
Macedonia Baptist Church, 4656 Page Road in Longview: Drive-in Sunday worship service at 10:15 a.m. For information, visit facebook.com/macedoniabaptistchurchlongviewtx .
New Beginnings Baptist Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9:30 a.m. at nbbctx.org/messages/ .
New Beginning Faith Ministry, Sunday worship will be live online only at 11:30 a.m. at facebook.com/lewistg86; Wednesday worship will be live online only at 7:20 p.m. at facebook.com/lewistg86 .
New Covenant Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/wearencc or live.wearencc.com .
New Hope Baptist Church, 12496 Shamrock Road in Ore City: Drive-in Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. For information, visit facebook.com/nhbcorecity or call (903) 968-4114.
New Journey Cumberland Presbyterian Church, All ministries and programs canceled until further notice.
Pathway Church, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at facebook.com/mypathwaychurch .
Pine Tree Church of Christ, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9 a.m. on the Pine Tree Church of Christ YouTube channel.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/Victory-Temple-Faith-to-Faith-Ministry or via conference call at (605) 475-4700, enter conference code 416141# .
Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview: Drive-in Sunday worship and live online service at 10:30 a.m. at facebook.com/woodlandhillsbaptist .
Other events
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North in Liberty City, will have modified food pantry delivery at 6 p.m. Tuesdays until further notice. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.