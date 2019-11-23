New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will be pre-registering for “Feast in the Wilderness” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Must pre-register to be a candidate, children must accompany candidate; “Feast in the Wilderness” (Christmas for children) will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25; candidate and children must be able to attend on Christmas Day. For information, visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org or call (903) 236-2902.
The Joy Church, 4918 U.S. 59 North in Marshall, will have “Harvest Fest Sunday” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. There will be a turkey and ham giveaway to 25 families. Food and fellowship immediately after service. For information, call (903) 263-7175.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 107 Ruthlynn Drive in Longview, will have its annual Thanksgiving revival at 3 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Guest speakers: The Rev. Paul Body of True Light Ministries in Jefferson; Monday: The Rev. Tonette Causey of Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday: The Rev. Jerry Jones of Oliver Branch, Missouri. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Galilee Baptist Church, 1301 S. High St., in Longview, will have its annual mass choir musical under the direction of Arri Moore, at 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 758-8037.
Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1607 Madam Queen St. in Marshall, will observe its 19th Annual Harvest Revival at 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Guest speakers: the Rev. Paul Taylor Sr. of Peters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; Tuesday: The Rev. John Graham of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church; Wednesday: The Rev. Jeremy Williams of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Deberry.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have Thanksgiving Day fellowship at 11 a.m. Thursday. There will be food, football games and games. For information, visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org or call (903) 236-2902.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Longview, will have its birth month rally celebration at 10:30 am. Dec. 1. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, will begin its celebration of Christmas with the Hanging of the Green at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1. It’s Candle Light Worship Service on Christmas Eve will begin with a musical prelude at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by the service at 7 p.m. For information, visit fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 3, to discuss “How our holiday traditions, which may seem ‘secular,’ can actually help us connect to God.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
First United Methodist Church, 209 Mount Pleasant St., in Pittsburg, will have its bi-annual “Carol of Lights” at 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 to 8; 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8; 5 p.m. piano-organ concert Dec. 8. Experience beautifully decorated Christmas trees depicting Christmas carols. Admission is free. For information, call (903) 855-7696.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., will have “Pancakes with Santa” 8:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7. This is a free community event in the Faith Center at Green St. and Whaley St. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Longview, will have its annual musical at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., in Longview, presents Handel’s Messiah “A Messiah Sing” Part 1 and the “Hallelujah Chorus” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Festive dress code for all. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.