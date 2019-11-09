New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will be pre-registering for “Feast in the Wilderness” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Must pre-register to be a candidate, children must accompany candidate; “Feast in the Wilderness” (Christmas for kids) will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25; candidate and children must be able to attend on Christmas Day. For information, visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org or call (903) 236-2902.
New Vision Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack will have a special service for East Texas veterans at 8 a.m., Sunday. All are asked to where patriotic red, white and blue. Awards will be presented.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 620 Hendrick Lake Road in Tatum, will have its second annual Veteran’s Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. A.J. Bower of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Carthage. For information, call (903) 736-7863.
Antioch Baptist Church, 410 FM 1999 in Karnack, will have its annual youth day program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 419 Canaan Church Road in Marshall, will have its 149th anniversary program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Jimmie Williams of First Community Missionary Baptist Church Family in Harleton.
Longview Full Gospel Holy Temple, 331 E. Pittman St. in Longview, will have its annual ushers program at 3 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 758-9532.
Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church, 706 Francis St. in Marshall, will celebrate its 147th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speakers: The Rev. Forest Curry Sr., pastor of Moses Chapel CME Church in Gilmer.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its 32nd pastoral honorarium service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. J.B. Dunlap. of Longview. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will assemble for its annual musical at 6 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 297-5605.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Billups St. in Marshall, will have its annual fall revival at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Steve Miller of New Bethel Baptist Church.
LeTourneau University, will present a free Fall Festival Concert at Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St. in Longview, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and at the Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. The concert/worship service will include celebratory feature performances by the LeTourneau Singers, the Longview Civic Chorus and other accompanists. Visit letu.edu for additional information.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Billups Ave. in Marshall, will celebrate its 145th anniversary at 2 p.m. Nov. 17. Guest speaker: The Rev. James Webb of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church.
Harmony Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 612 S. Carter St. in Marshall, will have their homecoming service at 3 p.m. Nov. 17; fall revival services at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19. For information, call (903) 578-0227.
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple, 3949 W. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will have its annual Breakthrough Crusade at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-22. Host Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel will speak Monday night. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Bishop Macy Carr of Anniston, Alabama; Wednesday, Bishop Zachary Williamson of Saginaw, Michigan; Thursday, Bishop Andre Lee of Houston, Friday, Apostle Herman Murray of Dallas Full Gospel Holy Temple Headquarters Church.
Longview Christian Women’s Connection, an affiliate of Stonecroft, is having a buffet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. Special music: Mark Fried, soloist; special feature: Kimberly Fish; guest speaker: Linda Jacobson of Fort Worth. Cost is $18. Make luncheon reservations by 3 p.m. Nov. 18, by calling Sue, (903) 918-5216.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.