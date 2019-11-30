Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Longview, will have its birth month rally celebration at 10:30 am. Sunday. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in Longview, will begin its celebration of Advent with the Hanging of the Greens at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. On Dec. 8, worship will include music from church handbells. A Morning Bells concert is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 9 in the sanctuary. Dec. 15 worship will include “Holy Light”, a service of carols with choir and brass ensemble. Dec. 22 will include contemporary songs in worship. The Candle Light Worship Service on Christmas Eve will begin with a musical prelude at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by the service at 7 p.m. For information, visit fcclongview.org or call (903) 753-7611.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, to discuss “How our holiday traditions, which may seem ‘secular,’ can actually help us connect to God.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
First United Methodist Church, 209 Mount Pleasant St., in Pittsburg, will have its bi-annual “Carol of Lights” at 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8; 5 p.m. piano-organ concert Dec. 8. Experience beautifully decorated Christmas trees depicting Christmas carols. Admission is free. For information, call (903) 855-7696.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., will have “Pancakes with Santa” 8:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7. This is a free community event in the Faith Center at Green St. and Whaley St. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Longview, will have its annual musical at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., in Longview, presents Handel’s Messiah “A Messiah Sing” Part 1 and the “Hallelujah Chorus” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Festive dress code for all. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St., in Longview, will host the 20th anniversary tour of Andrew Peterson’s “Behold the Lamb of God” concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets range $20 to $50. For information, visit fbcl.org or call (903) 758-0681.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.