Central Baptist Church, 106 E. Fannin St. in Marshall, will have a Fall Festival from 3 to 5 p.m. today. There will be free hot dogs and drinks, games and prizes. Call (903) 935-9391 for more information.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave. in Marshall, will celebrate All Saints Day from 4 to 7 p.m. today. The men of the church extend an invitation to all to attend the free event.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave. in Karnack, will host the last seven spoken words of Jesus on the Cross at 6 p.m. today. Pastors will include Bishop Rickey Moore Sr. from New Vision and Sunrise Baptist in Shreveport, Bishop Reginald D. Parker from Lakeside Baptist in Shreveport, Dr. Marcus Franklin from Togetherness Worship Center in Shreveport, Minister Eddie Murray, Pastor Randall Ross from Greater Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, Pastor Jerry Jeter of Oak Grove CME in Gilmer and Chilly Valentine of New Vision.
Old Border Baptist Church, CR 2713 in Jonesville, will have a Harvest rally at 2 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Pastor S.J. Hubbard from St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Marshall. The Harvest Revival will be 7 p.m. Nov. 18-21 with revivalist Bishop Ricky Moore from New Vision in Karnack and Sunrise Baptist Church in Shreveport.
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 CR 3122 in Marshall, will celebrate its 147th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Charles Tutt of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 930-2310.
Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 409 Tobe St. in Gilmer, will celebrate the pastoral installation of the Rev. Charles Daniels Jr. at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Fred Combs Sr. For information, call (903) 736-7695.
Sixth Annual Symposium in Kilgore, will meet at the Devall Student Center Ballroom at Kilgore College, 1116 Broadway Blvd., from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The topic will be “Christianity as it relates to the LGBTQ+ Community.” Speakers: Terry Booker, former Kilgore college instructor, the Rev. Will Wilson of First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore, the Rev. Glenn Young of First Baptist Church in Kilgore, and moderated by the Rev. Ben Bagley of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore. This is a free event. For information, call (903) 984-4333.
Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281 in Longview, will have its minister of music appreciation program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: Linda Writt of God’s Covenant of Deliverance in Longview. For information, call (903) 759-5548.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will be celebrating its 19th church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Stanley Lawson of Unity Tabernacle House of Faith in Kilgore. For information, call (903) 236-2902.
The Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will observe its 32nd Annual Mass Lord’s Supper at 6 p.m. Sunday at the association’s building at 2907 Karnack Highway in Marshall. Music will be by the association and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Mooringsport, Louisiana. The message will be delivered by the Rev. J.W. Dent, pastor of Shiloh Church.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “The Theology of Spending and Finances.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will be pre-registering for “Feast in the Wilderness” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Must pre-register to be a candidate, children must accompany candidate; “Feast in the Wilderness” (Christmas for kids) will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25; candidate and children must be able to attend on Christmas Day. For information, visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org or call (903) 236-2902.
National Quartet Convention Road Trip will gather at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Hallsville High School Basketball Coliseum, 616 Cal Young Road in Hallsville. Featured groups/singers: Greater Vision, The Hoppers, Mark Trammell Quartet, and Jim and Melissa Brady. Tickets are $22 in advance; $24 at the door. For tickets/information, visit nqconline.com or call (800) 846-8499.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 620 Hendrick Lake Road in Tatum, will have its second annual Veteran’s Day service at 11 a.m. Nov. 10. Guest speaker: The Rev. A.J. Bower of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Carthage. For information, call (903) 736-7863.
Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church, 706 Francis St. in Marshall, will celebrate its 147th anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 10. Guest speakers: The Rev. Forest Curry Sr., pastor of Moses Chapel CME Church in Gilmer.
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 419 Canaan Church Road in Marshall, will have its 149th anniversary program at 3 p.m. Nov. 10. Guest speaker: Pastor Jimmie Williams and the First Community Missionary Baptist Church Family of Harleton.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will assemble for its annual musical at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. For information, call (903) 297-5605.
Longview Full Gospel Holy Temple, 331 E. Pittman St. in Longview, will have their annual ushers program at 3 p.m. Nov. 10. For information, call (903) 758-9532.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its 32nd pastoral honorarium service at 3 p.m. Nov. 10. Guest speaker: The Rev. J.B. Dunlap. of Longview. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
LeTourneau University, will present a free Fall Festival Concert at Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St. in Longview, at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and at the Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, at 10:35 a.m. Nov. 13. The concert/worship service will include celebratory feature performances by the LeTourneau Singers, the Longview Civic Chorus and other accompanists. Visit letu.edu for additional information.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.