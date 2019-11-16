HighRidge Church, will host Super Bowl Champion, author and speaker Clint Gresham, 8 a.m. today at Ama La Vita Event Venue, 159 Lonesome Pine Road in Longview. “Men’s Breakfast with a Champ” is free, casual dress attire, with limited seating. Visit highridgelv.com/events/ to register. For information, call (903) 759-1401.
Perry Clay Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3704 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its annual family and friends day program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 938-6853.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Billups Ave. in Marshall, will celebrate its 145th anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. James Webb of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church.
Harmony Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 612 S. Carter St. in Marshall, will have its homecoming service at 3 p.m. Sunday; fall revival services at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. For information, call (903) 578-0227.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 620 Hendrick Lake Road in Tatum, will celebrate its 126th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. V.L. Rockmore of Union Grove First Baptist Church in Easton. For information, call (903) 736-7863.
Old Border Baptist Church, CR 2713 in Jonesville, will have its Harvest Festival at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Guest speaker: Bishop Ricky Moore from New Vision in Karnack and Sunrise Baptist Church in Shreveport.
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple, 3949 W. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall, will have its annual Breakthrough Crusade at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guest speakers: Tuesday, The Rev. Macy Carr of Anniston, Alabama; Wednesday, The Rev. Zachary Williamson of Saginaw, Michigan; Thursday, The Rev. Andre Lee of Houston, Friday, The Rev. Herman Murray of Dallas Full Gospel Holy Temple Headquarters Church.
Longview Christian Women’s Connection, an affiliate of Stonecroft, is having a buffet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. Special music: Mark Fried, soloist; special feature: Kimberly Fish; guest speaker: Linda Jacobson of Fort Worth. Cost is $18. Make luncheon reservations by 3 p.m. Monday by calling Sue, (903) 918-5216.
Thanksgiving Prayer Rally, sponsored by Longview Clergy Coalition, noon Thursday, at Gregg County Courthouse Lawn, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview. In the event of inclement weather, the rally will move to First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St. in Longview. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will be pre-registering for “Feast in the Wilderness” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. Must pre-register to be a candidate, children must accompany candidate; “Feast in the Wilderness” (Christmas for kids) will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25; candidate and children must be able to attend on Christmas Day. For information, visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org or call (903) 236-2902.
The Joy Church, 4918 U.S. 59 North, in Marshall, will have “Harvest Fest Sunday” service at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Food and fellowship immediately following service. For information, call (903) 263-7175.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 107 Ruthlynn Drive in Longview, will have its annual Thanksgiving revival at 3 p.m. Nov. 24; 7 p.m. Nov. 25-26. Guest speakers: The Rev. Paul Body of True Light Ministries in Jefferson; Monday: The Rev. Tonette Causey of Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday: The Rev. Jerry Jones of Oliver Branch, Missouri. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Galilee Baptist Church, 1301 S. High St., in Longview, will have its annual mass choir musical under the direction of Arri Moore, at 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Guest speaker: The Rev. J.B. Dunlap of Longview. For information, call (903) 758-8037.
Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1607 Madam Queen St. in Marshall, will observe its 19th Annual Harvest Revival at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24-27. Evangelist for Nov. 24-25 is the Rev. Paul Taylor Sr. of Peters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 26 is the Rev. John Graham of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 27 is the Rev. Jeremy Williams of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Deberry.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.