Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 W. Elysian Fields Ave. in Marshall, will continue the 2019 Men of Standard Conference at 9:30 a.m. today. Guest speaker: The Rev. Terrence Campbell of Global Life Changing Ministries in Hallsville. For information, call (903) 631-9744.
Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. in Longview, will have installation services for pastor-elect Rev. LaDarian Brown at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speakers: The Rev. Kevin Anthony, the Rev. Vandell Smith and the Rev. D.J. Nelson. For information, call (903) 234-0989.
Post Oak Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2675 FM 2906 in Longview, will have its annual layman men’s day services at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. R.E. Rollerson of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Terrell. For information, call (903) 643-2637.
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s men’s ministry will host Crusin’ for a Cause from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at the church, 13590 Texas 110 South in Tyler. The event is free and family friendly. Car and truck entry fees are $20. For more information, visit phbctyler.com.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Texas 154 West in Marshall, will honor Sis. Billie Pollard during its musician appreciation service at 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 Martin St. in Marshall, will have installation services for pastor elect the Rev. DeNicholas Chambers on Oct. 13. Guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service will be the Rev. T.C. Raven of the Inspired Body of Christ Bible Church in Chicago. Guest speaker for the 2:30 p.m. service is the Rev. Marvin Taylor of New Life Baptist Church of Shreveport.
Starlight Church of God in Christ, 307 Black Cypress St. in Jefferson, will have a revival at 7 p.m. nightly Oct. 14 through Oct. 18. Speakers: Monday will be Pastor Johnny Washington from Atlanta. Tuesday will be Supt. Jerry Reese from New Sweet Home COGIC in Tatum. Wednesday will be First Lady Colita Williams from Starlight COGIC. Thursday will be Pastor Christ Arnold Sr. from New Beginnings COGIC in Queen City. Friday night will be Host Pastor Desmond Williams from Starlight COGIC.
Ladies of Fire, will host the Ignite Women’s Conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19, at Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1701 Pine Tree Road in Longview. This is a free citywide ladies only conference; no childcare provided. Tickets available at Eventbrite or at the door. For information, call (903) 808-1481.
Memorial Baptist Church, 101 Harleton Road in Marshall, will celebrate its 85th Homecoming Oct. 20. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m. Guest speaker is Brother Leonard Nichols and lunch will be served.
Highland Park Assembly of God, 2400 S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore, will present The Hendrix Trio at 11 a.m. Oct. 20. For information, call (903) 235-5256.
Starlight Church of God in Christ, will celebrate its 93rd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson. Guest speaker: The Rev. Willie Centers of Walton Memorial Church of God in Christ in De Berry.
Harmony CME Church, 612 S. Carter St. in Marshall, will have homecoming and fall revival Oct. 20 to 22. The host pastor will be Torrance T.B. Hall. Guest speakers will be Pastor Clyde Bennett Jr. from Liberty Baptist Church on Oct. 20, Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. from Waters Chapel Henderson on Oct. 21 and Pastor Glen Hood from St. Rest Missionary on Oct. 22.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 3001 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will hve a revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 22-24. Guest speakers include Dr. Marvin Rhodes of New Beginnings ICC of Marshall on Tuesday, Pastor Dewayne Taylor of Galilee MBC of Marshall on Wednesday and the Rev. Clyde Bennett Jr. of Liberty Baptist Church in Marshall on Thursday. The church will be celebrating its 140th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 with the Rev. Willie Nobles speaking.
East Texas Baptist University, Baker Hall, 1 Tiger Drive in Marshall, presents the “Perkins Family and Friends Reunion Concert” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. This is a free concert.
The Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will have an area-wide revival at 7:15 p.m. nightly Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. Sunday at 6:45 p.m. there will be a Night of Praise with Eddie Templeton. The revival will be at Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. in Longview.
Old Border Baptist Church, CR 2713 in Jonesville, will have a Harvest Rally at 2 p.m. Nov. 3. The speaker will be Pastor S.J. Hubbard from St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Marshall. The Harvest Revival will be 7 p.m. nightly Nov. 18-21 with revivalist Bishop Ricky Moore from New Vision in Karnack and Sunrise Baptist Church in Shreveport.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.