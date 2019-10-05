Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have its annual women’s celebration weekend services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday’s guest speaker: The Rev. Danny Craig of Woodland Hill Church of Christ in Longview. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 W. Elysian Fields Ave. in Marshall, will host the “2019 Men of Standard Conference” at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Friday’s guest speaker: The Rev. S.L. Harris Jr. of Redeem Outreach in Paris; Saturday’s guest speakers: The Rev. Terrence Campbell of Global Life Changing Ministries in Hallsville. For information, call (903) 631-9744.
Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. in Longview, will have installation services for pastor-elect Rev. LaDarian Brown at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. Oct. 13. Guest speakers: The Rev. Kevin Anthony, the Rev. Vandell Smith and the Rev. D.J. Nelson. For information, call (903) 234-0989.
Starlight Church of God in Christ, 307 Black Cypress St. in Jefferson, will have a revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 to 18. Monday’s guest speaker: The Rev. Johnny Washington of Upon This Rock Church in Atlanta; Tuesday’s guest speaker: The Rev. Jerry Reese of New Sweet Home Church of God in Christ in Tatum; Wednesday’s speaker: Colita Williams; Thursday’s guest speaker:The Rev. Christ Arnold Sr. of New Beginning Church of God in Christ in Queen City; Friday’s speaker: The Rev. Desmond Williams. For information, call (903) 665-7534.
Ladies of Fire, will host the “Ignite Women’s Conference” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19, at Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1701 Pine Tree Road in Longview. This is a free city-wide ladies only conference; no childcare provided. Tickets available at Eventbrite or at the door. For information, call (903) 808-1481.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.