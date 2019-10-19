Ladies of Fire, will host the Ignite Women’s Conference from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, at Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1701 Pine Tree Road in Longview. This is a free citywide ladies only conference; no childcare provided. Tickets available at Eventbrite or at the door. For information, call (903) 808-1481.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Drive in Longview, will present Making Faith Real for Students with Special Needs at noon today. Denise Knight will offer insight for parents and catechists from over 15 years of experience as a catechist for students with special needs. The program will include hands-on materials that work well. Lunch is provided and all are invited.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3001 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will have an evening of laughter at 6 p.m. today. The event includes Dwayla Burns aka Bernadette Jackson, Johnathan Burns aka Brown Jackson, Deedra Hawkins aka The Medicine Lady, Chris Williams aka Super Shawn and Aisha Irving aka Sugar Mama.
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, will honor the Rev. Lamar F. Jones and wife Tyra Jones for 24-years of pastoral service, with a pre-anniversary musical at 7 p.m. today. Guests: The Greater Starlite Singers of Shreveport. Anniversary program will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: the Pastor Emeritus Rev. J.B. Dunlap of Galilee Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 668-2231.
Memorial Baptist Church, 101 Harleton Road in Marshall, will celebrate its 85th homecoming at 11 a.m Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Leonard Nichols.
Highland Park Assembly of God, 2400 S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore, will present The Hendrix Trio at 11 a.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 235-5256.
Vivian Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1200 Jordan St. in Longview, will have its annual “Callie Harris Circle Missionary Program” at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Janice Thompson of The Rock Church in Dallas. For information, call (903) 643-3790.
Starlight Church of God in Christ in Jefferson will celebrate its 93rd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson. Guest speaker: The Rev. Willie Centers of Walton Memorial Church of God in Christ in De Berry.
Harmony Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 612 S. Carter St. in Marshall, will have its homecoming and fall revival Sunday through Tuesday. The host pastor will be Torrance T.B. Hall. Guest speakers: The Rev. Clyde Bennett Jr. of Liberty Baptist Church, the Rev. Wilburt Hall Jr. of Waters Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Henderson, and the Rev. Glen Hood from St. Rest Missionary.
The Rural Gospel Male Chorus will celebrate its 27th anniversary at 6 p.m. today and Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 4979 Texas 154. The Rev. Charles A. Tutt is pastor.
First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler, presents Vox Luminis at 7 p.m. Monday. This internationally acclaimed Belgian early music ensemble will perform music from Johann Sebastian Bach entitled “The Bach Dynasty.” This is a free concert. For information, call (903) 597-6317.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 3001 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will have a revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Guest speakers: The Rev. Marvin Rhodes of New Beginnings Interdenominational Christian Center of Marshall, the Rev. Dewayne Taylor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall, and the Rev. Clyde Bennett Jr. of Liberty Baptist Church in Marshall.
Potters Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St. in Marshall, will have a revival at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Guest pastor: The Rev. Edwin Lee of Pine Grove Baptist Church, Marshall.
East Texas Baptist University, Baker Hall, 1 Tiger Drive in Marshall, presents the “Perkins Family and Friends Reunion Concert” at 7 p.m. Friday. Free.
St. Stephens African Methodist Episcopal Church, 419 West St. in Pittsburg, will have a women’s conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Guest speaker: The Rev. Marjorie Burns of True Hope Fellowship Ministries. For information, call (903) 856-4983 or (903) 946-1722.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 3001 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will be celebrating its 140th church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Guest speaker: The Rev. Willie Nobles.
Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 281 CR 1754 in Linden, will have its “Annual Epps Family Day” service at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Guest speaker: The Rev. Carl McClendon of Sweet Union Church of God in Christ in Wells.
Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will have a night of praise at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 27 and a revival at 7:15 p.m. nightly Oct. 28 through Oct. 30, at Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. in Longview. Guest evangelists: the Rev, John Griffin III with Post Oak CME on Oct. 28, the Rev. Brandon Owens with Bethel Baptist on Oct. 29, and Bishop Nelson of Mitchell Chapel COGIC in Sulphur Springs on Oct. 30.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.