St. Stephens African Methodist Episcopal Church, 419 West St. in Pittsburg, will have a women’s conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Guest speaker: The Rev. Marjorie Burns of True Hope Fellowship Ministries. For information, call (903) 856-4983 or (903) 946-1722.
George Washington Carver Anointing Grace Ministries, 2302 Holland St. in Marshall, will have a community harvest festival from 2 to 6 p.m. today.
Edward’s Chapen Church, 1900 Olive St. in Marshall, will have an appreciation service at 6 p.m. today for Merita Trammell and Ollie Dunn. The Rural Community Female Chorus will be celebrating their musicians.
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 801 W. Grand Ave. in Marshall, will have Wiley College Day featuring the A Capella Chior of Wiley College at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 3001 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will be celebrating its 140th church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Willie Nobles.
Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 281 CR 1754 in Linden, will have its annual “Epps Family Day” service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Carl McClendon of Sweet Union Church of God in Christ in Wells.
Shady Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 7305 Blocker Road in Marshall, will celebrate its 145th church anniversary and harvest festival at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: The Rev. Vincent Barriere Sr. of Bread of Life Community Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri.
Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will have a night of praise at 6:45 p.m. Sunday and a revival at 7:15 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, at Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St. in Longview. Guest evangelists: the Rev, John Griffin III with Post Oak Christian Methodist Episcopal, the Rev. Brandon Owens of Bethel Baptist, and the Rev. Nelson of Mitchell Chapel Church of God in Christ in Sulphur Springs.
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 CR 3122 in Marshall, will celebrate its 147th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Guest speaker: The Rev. Charles Tutt of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marshall. For information, call (903) 930-2310.
Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 409 Tobe St. in Gilmer, will celebrate the pastoral installation of the Rev. Charles Daniels Jr. at 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Guest speaker: The Rev. Fred Combs Sr. For information, call (903) 736-7695.
Sixth Annual Symposium in Kilgore, will meet at the Devall Student Center Ballroom at Kilgore College, 1116 Broadway Blvd., from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3. The topic will be “Christianity as it relates to the LGBTQ+ Community.” Speakers: Terry Booker, former Kilgore college instructor, the Rev. Will Wilson of First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore, the Rev. Glenn Young of First Baptist Church in Kilgore, and moderated by the Rev. Ben Bagley of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore. This is a free event. For information, call (903) 984-4333.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
National Quartet Convention Road Trip will gather at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Hallsville High School Basketball Coliseum, 616 Cal Young Road in Hallsville. Featured groups/singers: Greater Vision, The Hoppers, Mark Trammell Quartet, and Jim and Melissa Brady. Tickets are $22 in advance; $24 at the door. For tickets/information, visit nqconline.com or call (800) 846-8499.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.