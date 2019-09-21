Vivian Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1200 Jordan St. in Longview, will have its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Guests: the Rev. Jamie Capers of Miles Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Tyler; the Rev. R.L. Brazzle of Bible Teaching Ministries of Longview; and the Rev. Kai Horn of Hopewell Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Texarkana. For information, call (903) 753-8567.
Growing Valley Baptist Church, 209 Harlem Ave. in Longview, will celebrate the 8th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Kelvin Lynch and wife Donna, at 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 753-5210.
East Cotton Church of Christ, 2015 E. Cotton St. in Longview, will have its annual lady’s day breakfast at 8 a.m.; program at 9 a.m. Sep. 28. Keynote speaker: Joie Rasberry. Event is free, pre-register by emailing arleneanderson47@yahoo.com . For information, call (903) 757-9392.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its annual fall giveaway 5 to 8 p.m. Sep. 28. This free event will provide clothes, shoes and other items for men, women and children. For information, visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org or call (903) 236-2902 .
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 CR 3122 in Marshall, will have its annual missionary program at 3 p.m. Sep. 29. Guest: The Rev. John Griffin Jr. of Post Oak Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Longview. For information, call (903) 938-6853.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 1, to discuss “How We Change.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.