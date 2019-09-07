St. Paul Baptist Church, 3001 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will present “Love Musical” at 7 p.m. today. Guest: The Chariots of Fire Singers of Keithville, Louisiana, and guest choirs. For information, call (903) 938-3213 or (903) 930-6727.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will celebrate its 144th church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Troy Simmons of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Avinger. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
Mason Springs Baptist Church, 141 Mason Springs Road in Longview, will celebrate its 116th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Timothy Carroll Jr. of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Hallsville. For information, call (903) 452-9491.
Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 2229 Mobberly Ave. in Longview, will have its choir annual service at 4 p.m. Sunday. Area church choirs, praise teams, soloists and other musical groups are encouraged to attend. For information, call (903) 720-5858.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, 104C Rothrock Drive in Longview, will have its annual revival services at 3 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Guest: The Rev. LaDarian McGee of Bethel Temple in Longview. For information, call (903) 445-2967.
Piney Woods Baptist Conference, Gilmer Civic Center, 1925 N. Wood St. in Gilmer, will host an area wide revival; doors open at 5:30 p.m., gospel singing from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call (903) 261-3271.
First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler, presents the Donald Sinta Quartet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The quartet’s unique program, “No Strings Attached” features works originally written for string quartet, now re-imagined by and for this virtuosic saxophone quartet. For information, visit fpctyler.com/concerts or call (903) 597-6317.
Unite Leadership Conference, a training event for church, business and community leaders, will be at the Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Speakers: John C. Maxwell, John Bevere, and comedian Mike Goodwin. Tickets are $35, $50, and $60. Visit belchercenter.ticketforce.com for tickets/information.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1327 E. Cotton St. in Longview, will celebrate their 126th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sep. 15. Guest: The Rev. Brandon J. Owens of Bethel Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 736-0675.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. in Longview, presents “Women of First Fall Kickoff” at 6:30 p.m. Sep. 16. Guest: Melanie Roudkovski of LeTourneau University. For information, visit fbcl.org/ministries/women or call (903) 658-7145.
Longview Christian Women’s Connection, an affiliate of Stonecroft, is having a buffet luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Sep. 19 at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. Special music: Greg Scobee, soloist; guest speaker: Penny Arnold of Richardson will present “Finding Your Peace when You’re Stuck in Chaos!” Cost is $18. Make luncheon reservations by 3 p.m. Sep. 16, by calling Sue, (903) 918-5216.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.