Hebron Baptist Church, 19222 FM 449 and Dee Scott Road in Longview, will have its male chorus musical at 7 p.m. today. For information, call (903) 619-3044.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1327 E. Cotton St. in Longview, will celebrate its 126th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Brandon J. Owens of Bethel Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 736-0675.
Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281 in Longview, will have its annual youth day service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. Stevie Jeffery of Valley View Baptist Church in Gilmer. For information, call (903) 759-5548.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St. in Longview, presents “Women of First Fall Kickoff” at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Guest: Melanie Roudkovski of LeTourneau University. For information, visit fbcl.org/ministries/women or call (903) 658-7145.
Longview Christian Women’s Connection, an affiliate of Stonecroft, is having a buffet luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. Special music: Greg Scobee, soloist; guest speaker: Penny Arnold of Richardson will present “Finding Your Peace when You’re Stuck in Chaos!” Cost is $18. Make luncheon reservations by 3 p.m. Sep. 16, by calling Sue, (903) 918-5216.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. A group of mostly 30-something ministers taps into a way to talk about religion away from the confined settings of a church. This group will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.