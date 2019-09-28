East Cotton Church of Christ, 2015 E. Cotton St. in Longview, will have its annual lady’s day breakfast at 8 a.m.; program at 9 a.m. today. Keynote speaker: Joie Rasberry of Houston. Event is free, pre-register by emailing arleneanderson47@yahoo.com. For information, call (903) 757-9392.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have its annual fall giveaway from 5 to 8 p.m. today. This free event will provide clothes, shoes and other items for men, women and children. For information, visit newbeginningfaithministrytx.org or call (903) 236-2902.
Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 9270 FM 349 in Longview, presents a musical celebration honoring Melva Williams at 7 p.m. today. Speaker: Joann Templeton of Galilee Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call (903) 399-5678.
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 CR 3122 in Marshall, will have its annual missionary program at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest: The Rev. John Griffin Jr. of Post Oak Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Longview. For information, call (903) 938-6853.
New Zion Baptist Church, 5057 FM 3001 in Jefferson, will host the annual East Mount Olive District Association’s Family and Friends Day program at 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (903) 720-5858.
Theology on Tap, Oil Horse Brewing Co., a microbrewery at 101 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, to discuss “How We Change.” This group of mostly 30-something ministers meets the first Tuesday of each month to tap into a way to talk about religion away from the confines of a church.
Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview, will have their annual women’s celebration weekend services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6. Sunday’s guest speaker: The Rev. Danny Craig of Woodland Hill Church of Christ in Longview. For information, call (903) 753-7390.
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 North in Liberty City, for residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.