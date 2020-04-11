Looking for an Easter service to attend while social distancing? Here's a selection of Longview churches providing online services Saturday and Sunday, followed by a look at services being streamed this weekend by historic, prominent and popular churches elsewhere.
Longview
Easter worship services will be live online Saturday and Sunday at facebook.com/gracecreekchurch/
Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Easter Sunday services will be live online at facebook.com/woodlandhillsbaptist
Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Easter Sunday services will be live online at facebook.com/mypathwaychurch
Sunday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 4 p.m.
Easter Sunday worship will be live online via the Pine Tree Church of Christ YouTube channel
Sunday at 9 a.m.
Easter Sunday worship will be live online at nbbctx.org/messages/
Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Easter Sunday services will be live online at facebook.com/wearencc/ or live.wearencc.com
Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Easter Sunday worship will be live online at facebook.com/Victory-Temple-Faith-to-Faith-Ministry or via conference call at (605) 475-4700, enter conference code 416141#
Sunday at 9:45 a.m.
Easter Sunday worship will be live online at facebook.com/longviewfirstassembly
Sunday at 10 a.m.
Easter Sunday worship will be live online at facebook.com/fcclongview
Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Easter Sunday worship will be live online at facebook.com/longviewfpc
Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Easter Sunday worship will be live online at facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview
Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Easter Sunday worship will be live online at facebook.com/LongviewFUMC
Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Across the U.S.
Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear's church has a sophisticated video program and contemporary music with on-screen hymn lyrics. Services Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday at 3 and 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 9:45 a.m. In Spanish on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Take part in Hillsong's wildly popular contemporary music at this international non-denominational church's home base Saturday in Australia. Or play the recorded version when you're ready to celebrate (a sunrise service, perhaps?). You can stream a local service from a Hillsong campus closer to home here.
Saturday at 8 p.m.
Wake up early Sunday to see the pope celebrate Easter at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, followed by the traditional Easter Day Urbi et Orbi message and blessing.
Sunday at 3:55 a.m.
The largest United Methodist church in the United States will stream two services on Easter, one a traditional Methodist liturgy that has been pre-recorded, and the other a live modern message with music by the church's house band.
Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m.
The largest church in the UCC fold, with a predominantly African-American, social justice-focused ministry, Trinity UCC was often attended by President Obama before he went to the White House.
Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Founded by the Rev. Wilfredo “Choco” De Jesús, New Life is one of the largest Hispanic congregations in the United States, with a congregation of more than 17,000 across its campuses.
In English on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. In Spanish on Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m
Bishop T.D. Jakes' 5,000-seat, nondenominational Potter's House sits atop a 34-acre campus. Besides his reputation as a dynamic preacher, Jakes is a bestselling author and filmmaker.
Sunday at 9 a.m.
One of the country's largest Presbyterian churches, Preston Hollow has been asking parishioners to "pass the peace" digitally throughout the coronavirus crisis by texting one another. Of its three Easter services, the 10 a.m. will be a traditional liturgy.
Sunday at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Pastor Andy Stanley's non-denominational church offers not only streaming Easter services, but also online Sunday school for kids of all ages.
Sunday at 9 a.m.
This soaring landmark of contemporary architecture in Los Angeles is the seat of Catholic Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Spanish service Sunday at 9 a.m., English on Sunday at noon
New York has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, and this service, celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Catholic archbishop of New York, will likely incorporate prayers for those who have died and those health care providers and first responders who have sacrificed for their fellow New Yorkers.
Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
The Rev. Ginger Gaines-Cirelli is the first woman pastor to lead this historic UMC outpost in the nation's capital, known for its strong social-justice orientation.
Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
Founded by Congress as the nation's non-denominational house of prayer, it has served as the setting for state funerals and other major national celebrations. The neo-Gothic cathedral is also an Episcopal parish and the seat of the bishop of Washington, the Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde. Even this year's spare, social-distanced service will manage to represent the spirit of high Anglican ritual and music.
Sunday at 12:15 p.m.
Known as "the peace church," this historic American Baptist community in the city that saw the United States' first COVID-19 outbreak has a traditional music program and a progressive outlook.
Sunday at 1 p.m.
Rick Warren, the author of "The Purpose-Driven Life," is celebrating his 40th anniversary as pastor of Saddleback Church, his Southern Baptist church that often highlights the surrounding natural beauty of Southern California.
Sunday at 6 p.m.