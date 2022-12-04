With Christmas this month, too often, I see parents and caregivers who use presents or the lack of them as a form of discipline when it’s manipulation and control. I’ve seen numerous videos on TikTok and Instagram showing parents pretending to throw presents in the fireplace or the trash to elicit good behavior. Not to mention, using scare tactics about being watched, whether good or bad, creates unnecessary fear and anxiety around a time to be jolly and excited.
If you feel compelled to use these tactics, I implore you: please don’t. It’s a form of emotional abuse whether or not it’s intended. Using fear, control and manipulation to get your kids to listen and behave will undoubtedly get you short-term results. Sure, children will “be good” to keep from being punished, but they will find new, different and sneakier ways to break the rules, especially tweens and teens.
And something else to consider: Using that strategy will backfire with some children who will quickly think, “Why should I be good when they’re just going to take my presents away, or my phone, gaming system, etc.? I might as well do what I want anyway.” How do I know? Not only does the research show this to be accurate, but I experienced this myself as a punitive parent before I found more effective ways to raise my kids and help raise my grandsons.
My kids grew up thinking my love was conditional upon good behavior rather than just being themselves, which led to estrangement with all three kids at various times in young adulthood. I didn’t know then what I know now after helping to raise my grandsons for four years. They thrived in a more positive and accepting environment once I learned valuable lessons about parenting with unconditional love, empathy, compassion and firm guidance instead of fear, manipulation and control.
You’d think I would have already known to parent that way, but most of us don’t. For generations, we’ve parented with punitive parenting, expecting certain good behaviors from children only if and when they act a certain way. So, many of us believe that’s the “right way” to parent.
We’ve used time-outs, which cause children to feel ignored, unheard, unseen and unloved. We’ve yelled at and spoken to our children disrespectfully when they make mistakes, causing low self-esteem, anxiety and depression. We’ve spanked, which after decades of study, the research shows it’s harmful to a child’s developing brain and psyche.
These punitive parenting strategies have backfired, leading us to a society with rising crime, mental health issues and suicides among young people. If you doubt me, do an internet search and you’ll find plenty of research to back up this claim.
If teachers can get their kids to cooperate in the classroom without spanking, yelling and being disrespectful, so can parents. I’m sure I’ll catch some flak for this belief, but that’s OK. I stand by them because there’s evidence to back them up. The thing is, children deserve to be heard and seen and their emotions validated. It doesn’t mean that you allow misbehavior with conscious, connected parenting. Many parents I speak with and guide have this misconception at first.
It means you are still supporting your child even in their most challenging moments, disciplining them with love and firm boundaries and allowing them to learn from their mistakes so they make better ones the next time. It’s about being a team facing problems together, not viewing each other as the problem.
When nothing seems to work, it’s time to consider a different approach. I have several suggestions if you’re ready to make some changes but need to know where to begin. First, start with stopping. Stop to breathe to regulate your nervous system. Then think before you react to respond with connection and collaboration.
Then go shopping and gift yourself a few books I recommend, such as “No-Drama Discipline” by Drs. Dan Siegel and Tina Payne Bryson; “How To Talk So Kids Will Listen” (for ages 7+) by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish; and “How To Talk So Little Kids Will Listen” (for ages 2-7) by Joanna Faber and Julie King. If you have tweens and teens, you’ll want to check out the other books in the How To Talk series for them.
And if you have an explosive or strong-willed child, the books “The Explosive Child” by Dr. Ross Greene and “Setting Limits with Your Strong-Willed Child” by Robert J. Mackenzie will be your starting point. If you’re a special needs caregiver, a foster or adoptive parent, or a grandparent raising grandchildren, you may be at a loss about what to do. Sometimes the most popular advice doesn’t work with specific situations like these.
One book that helped me tremendously in the early days of handling my twin grandsons with multiple special needs and explosive behavior is “The Connected Child” by Dr. Karyn Purvis. These books will introduce you to a different approach to parenting you may not be familiar with, so please keep an open mind.
Regardless of their behavior, no child deserves to go without at Christmas, so I hope you give your parenting approach some thought when the tough times happen. Withholding love, affection and gifts only teach your child that your love is conditional. Am I asking you to be a perfect parent? Absolutely not, because none exist. I’m definitely not a perfect parent. But because I’ve sought to educate myself and apply what I’ve learned, I’ve created much more harmonious relationships with my kids and grandkids.
By giving respect, we receive respect and when we’re compassionate, we receive compassion. By being empathetic, we receive empathy and when we’re patient, we receive patience. By being kind, we receive kindness. And by being love, we receive love.
Our kids should always know and feel that no matter their mistakes, they are loved. We all deserve unconditional love, especially from our family, but more importantly, from our parents. So, think about giving your children the gift of unconditional love this year, no matter their age.
Remember, the real reason for the season is Jesus Christ. He came as a baby to this earth to experience the human condition and grew into a man who showed us the ultimate gift: unconditional love with his sacrifice for our sins on the cross. Before he died, he gave us a simple task, to love one another as we should love ourselves.