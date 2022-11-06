Before becoming a parenting coach, I would say, “Kids don’t come with a manual.” We were winging it. Our parents were winging it. Their parents were winging it, and so on. But the truth is, books exist and have for centuries. The knowledge was there. We just needed to be open to it. I became a parent in 1995 when the internet was still relatively new to the public. The library and bookstore were the main, if not only, options at the time.
I remember my first parenting book. It was “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” but that only covered pregnancy. At age 18, it never occurred to me to read beyond that time. I made many mistakes and wished I’d known then to go beyond to learn about early childhood development and the teen years. Oh, that would have saved so much heartache!
But now, with the world at our fingertips, we can no longer use the excuse that we don’t know what to do. “This is how we did it back in my day” is a bucket that doesn’t hold water anymore. We all can learn something new no matter our age. As parents, grandparents and caregivers, we must do better for the next generation. In fact, we owe it to our kids and future generations to do our best to learn from past mistakes. Remember what it was like when you were growing up and how frustrating it was not to be seen, heard or validated? Whatever it was that was missing in your childhood, you can learn how to provide now for the children in your care.
Let’s be thankful for the wealth of knowledge at our fingertips because of the internet and handheld devices that didn’t exist for past generations. At any moment, we can search the internet for questions to answers about parenting. We can order an e-book and instantly start reading or use a library app like Libby to check out books from the local library to read on our devices. We can order a print book to be delivered within the week or find blogs (including mine) to read. Videos galore are all over the web answering parenting questions and providing timely tips for all ages, even for handling situations with our adult children.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, this is a perfect time to study to best manage sticky parenting issues. The information is immediately available, whether it’s how not to go crazy when your littles are all home from school and underfoot to managing your surly teens. If your adult children invite you to the holiday meal and you always end up in an argument, look up conflict resolution.
Knowledge is power. But it’s one thing to research and look up your issues. It’s another to put them into practice. For me, interactions with my kids didn’t improve overnight. It took patience and time to change old parenting habits into more effective ones. And there were slip-ups, too. We humans are a complex bunch and sometimes expect perfection when that’s impossible. You’re going to mess up. You’ll forget everything you’ve read and learned when tempers flare. You won’t always find the solution immediately. But knowing this means you can plan for that to happen and work on becoming humble enough to apologize when it does.
Our kids learn by example, so when you start modeling what you’re learning, you will eventually see a shift happen. Sometimes, it’s only within ourselves at first. Sometimes it’s only ever within ourselves, and that’s okay too. We can only control what we say and do, not other people, including our kids. The more we try to control others, the less control we have.
When you find yourself losing it and demanding respect and cooperation, but all you’re getting is resistance, take a step back and breathe. Work on yourself first, remember what you’ve learned and then try again. Sometimes I’ve had to make cheat sheets to hang on the fridge or keep index cards nearby with simple phrases to trigger calmer thoughts and feelings. I’ve taken notes from books, videos and podcasts and refer to them occasionally.
If it helps, write three things you’re thankful for about being a parent or caregiver or a few ways your kids make you smile. Reframe the situation so you can shift your mindset to be more grateful. Then read these notes often until they become second nature. I’ve often resorted to this exercise when it’s needed. And in these post-pandemic days of higher prices, supply chain issues and preparing for Thanksgiving meals and stressful family gatherings, finding ways to be thankful is a must.