“Why won’t they listen to me?!” I stood before my husband, chest heaving in anger and frustration and exasperated with the kids for the millionth time.
Yet again, we’d fought all day because they wouldn’t listen to me. I was overwhelmed and stick-a-fork-in-me done. Capital D, capital O, capital N, capital E, done. “What is the common denominator?” my husband asked, with his I-know-the-answer-but-I-want-you-to-figure-it-out look.
I stared back frozen for a moment. Suddenly, everything became clear as I realized what my husband had seen for so long. “It’s me. I’m the problem.” He nodded in agreement, allowing me time to process this huge revelation. I wasn’t in control of myself with constant stress, high emotions and being easily triggered. And I was taking it out on everyone around me. How could I expect my kids to manage themselves if I couldn’t handle myself?
I don’t remember when exactly that happened because it was at least 15 years ago. My kids were tweens at the time. They’re now in their late 20s and one turned 30 this past November. But it was a moment I’ll never forget because it paved the way for me to become a better, more loving and more effective parent. And I realized something important that day.
If we want to see our kids behaving better, listening more and less yelling and stress in the house, we as parents have to be the ones to set the example. Our kids look to us as their first model in how to love unconditionally, manage emotions and resolve relational conflicts. How can we expect our children to do the same if we can’t control ourselves and our emotions?
So I set out on a quest to figure that out and do better. It didn’t happen overnight, but eventually, through trial and error and constant research and study, I became the parent we all desire to be. Well, I’d like to think that I have anyway. I still make mistakes but that’s being human. I saw a problem, looked for a solution and resolved to do my part in making my relationships with my kids better instead of expecting everyone else around me to change.
It took years. We struggled through the teen years, estrangement when they were young adults and many other obstacles before we had breakthroughs. And if you’ve followed my column, you know that for everything to finally click to become a more effective, calm and connected parent, it was after helping raise my twin grandsons with multiple special needs and getting diagnosed as neurodivergent myself. But that’s my family’s story. It doesn’t have to be your story.
Now that 2023 is upon us, I’m sure you’ve already started on some new goals or resolutions you hope to achieve. They’re usually tangible, like losing weight, going to the gym more often, working smarter, not harder at work, etc.
But do you ever set goals to improve yourself emotionally, mentally, or spiritually? I’ve never really thought of it until I looked back at my life to see how much I’ve changed, to see all the different versions of myself and how they affected me as a parent.
Because of my past and my undiagnosed neurodivergent conditions, my kids grew up with a broken, angry mom. I was harsh and controlling, expecting perfection from them and myself. My heart still hurts over that and always will. I wanted to be soft, loving and nurturing; I truly did.
And because I did the inner work, sought therapy, researched better parenting advice and became more aware of my thoughts, actions and words, shining the light of love onto them, I saw the darkness within. I became a better parent, spouse, employee and colleague. My relationships flourished and continue to do so today, especially with my children, even though they are now adults. (See, it’s never too late to change!)
Why? Because I chose love and compassion over fear and control. Was it easy? Not at all. It took a long time and many hardships. Was it worth the difficulties? Yes, absolutely. I wouldn’t change a single experience or a lesson I’ve learned because it wouldn’t have made me who I am today. I chose to no longer be the negative common denominator of anger and stress in my family relationships.
As a parent, it’s a valuable lesson to learn because our children watch and listen to us. We’re their first role models. When we don’t take responsibility for our thoughts, actions and words, we teach those around us who are watching and listening to do the same.
If we’re easily triggered, stressed, and lashing out verbally and physically, guess what your kids are doing? The same things at home, at school and in all of their relationships. Of course, exceptions exist and some children have mental, neurological or behavioral issues that require professional help and intervention.
But if you’re ready for your home to be more peaceful, loving and happy, doing the same things repeatedly isn’t going to get you there. It will take looking hard at yourself as soon as possible and making the conscious decision to be a more connected parent.
Are you ready to make it your New Year’s resolution for 2023 to no longer be the negative “common denominator” in relationships with your kids? Are you prepared to look within and heal your inner child? Are you ready to become the person and parent you know you can be? May you strive to do so consistently in this new year with love and compassion for yourself and the others around you.