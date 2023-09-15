You are so invited to Adam Sandler’s new 25-date comedy tour.
The “Uncut Gems” star’s North American “I Missed You Tour” was announced by Live Nation amid the critical success of his latest Netflix outing, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.”
The Brooklyn-born “SNL” alum, 57, will kick off the tour on Oct. 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia, hitting Northwest cities like Seattle and Portland, Oregon, until he returns to Canada for a Nov. 7 show in Toronto. Sandler will then return to his native Northeastern roots with stops in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 8 and Washington, D.C., the following night, before touring cities across the Midwest, South and Southwest. He’ll wrap up in Denver on Dec. 12, just before the holidays.
Sandler has been on a roll this year, following the critical acclaim of his 2022 Netflix sports drama, “Hustle.” Though he didn’t score an Academy Award nod, he was nominated for his work at February 2023’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The following month, Sandler was awarded the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” — produced by and starring Sandler — debuted on Netflix late last month and stars “Uncut Gems” co-star Idina Menzel as well as Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and daughters Sunny and Sadie. The family affair garnered rave reviews and boasts a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“I Missed You” tickets are on sale through live Live Nation.