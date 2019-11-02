ODESSA — The new president of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary said this week that membership in Texas churches is decreasing even as population booms in the Lone Star State and challenged delegates to the annual meeting of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention to become more evangelical.
“The number of people committed to Jesus in a saving way is fading and candidly, the number of churches that are holding fast to the faith appears to be receding, not growing,” seminary President Adam Greenway said during his sermon address. “Cooperation and evangelism are inextricably linked and we must come together for the sake of reaching Texas and the nation with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Greenway cited the story in Luke 5:17-25 of a paralyzed man’s four friends bringing him to be healed by Jesus, lowering him through the roof when they couldn’t get close, then having their faith confirmed by seeing the man healed and able to walk.
“Would to God that we had the same kind of commitment to the Great Commission,” Greenway said. “We could do a lot of things for the kingdom. How many of us have given up on evangelism and allowed the satanic schemes of the enemy to succeed?”
Every Christian has a role in battling those schemes, he said.
“One hundred percent of those we do not share Christ with will not respond and 100 percent of those you do not invite to your church on Sunday are not going to come. Now, does that mean everyone that you do share Christ with and that you do invite is going to come? No. But guess what? More than you would imagine will respond. And so what would happen if we had the kind of faith that these friends had?”
Greenway told the audience of about 1,000 that the paralyzed man’s friends were a good illustration of the meeting’s theme, “Who’s Your One?”
“One friend would not have been enough,” he said. “It took one on each corner of the mat to bring this man to Jesus and they could have left him on the side of the road and said, ‘Better luck next time.’ But they had their one and they wanted to get him to Jesus because they knew if they could, something incredible might happen. Do we have the same kind of commitment?”
Greenway said people “have a remarkable capacity” of finding ways to do the things they want to do and of making excuses for things they do not. “It can be hot, cold or raining and man, it doesn’t bother us one bit,” he said.
“We’ll stand for hours on end to cheer on our favorite team. We must come together for the sake of reaching Texas and the nation with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Every person who dies lost and separated because of their sins is literally separated from God in a lake of fire. It ought to break our hearts.”
At 41, Greenway became the youngest president in the seminary’s history with his appointment last February.
“I’m suspicious of those who go around today, claiming to have the divine gift of healing,” he said. “If I had the supernatural gift of healing like Jesus, I would go to every hospital and nursing home, not stadiums, trying to charge funds.”
Greenway spoke after the convention sermon by the Rev. Andrew Hebert, lead pastor at Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo, and after the election of the Rev. Kie Bowman, pastor of Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin, to succeed High Pointe Baptist Church Pastor Juan Sanchez of Austin as convention president for 2019-20.