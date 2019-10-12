Special to the News-Journal
NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University’s Division of Multidisciplinary Programs on Oct. 25 will have a Pre-Seminary Day for individuals interested in religious studies or seeking connection with Texas seminaries.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Daniel B. Wallace, founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of New Testament Manuscripts and senior research professor of New Testament studies at Dallas Theological Seminary. He will present “Saving Scripture: The Work of the Center for the Study of New Testament Manuscripts” from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Auditorium. This portion of the day is free and open to the public.
Wallace and his staff have recently discovered more than 75 ancient New Testament manuscripts. Wallace has traveled to 35 countries to examine unique, handwritten manuscripts in dozens of libraries, monasteries and private collections.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Wallace speak at SFA. His work has revolutionized the historical preservation of the Bible,” said Paul Shockley, lecturer in the Division of Multidisciplinary Programs. “He’s referred to by many as the Indiana Jones of biblical manuscripts.”
Dr. Jim Towns, professor in the Department of Languages, Culture and Communication, will moderate a panel discussion with local pastors for students interested in learning about how to prepare for seminary at 10:30 a.m. in the Ferguson Building, Room 271.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., seminary recruiters will be available to speak with students in the Baker Pattillo Student Center Spirit Lounge. Representatives from several seminaries, including Dallas Theological, Fuller Theological, Houston Baptist University, Reformed Theological, Southwestern Baptist Theological, George W. Truett Theological and Southern Methodist University’s Perkins School of Theology will be present.
For more information about Pre-Seminary Day at SFA, contact Shockley at shockleypr@sfasu.edu or Geivonna Little at littlegm@sfasu.edu or (936) 468-1229.