HUGHSON, Calif. (AP) — A priest at a Sikh temple in Northern California said he was assaulted by a masked person who told him to go back to his country.
Through interpreters, Amarjit Singh said the attacker broke two windows, punched him and shouted obscenities about 9:30 p.m. July 25 before fleeing.
It was "country, country, country, go back, go back, country," Singh said without the help of a translator. He said his attacker had something in his hand to break the windows. Singh says he assumes the intruder ran off in the temple's nearby overflow, dirt parking lot.
Community members in Stanislaus County called it a "racially motivated attack" against the Sikh community.
Stanislaus County deputies confirm they received a report saying someone came on to the property and broke two windows.