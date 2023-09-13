Tulips are my favorite bulbs! Having spent a third of my life in the Pacific Northwest and another third in the northern mountains of New Mexico, I’m used to buying dozens of tulip bulbs, throwing them in the ground in the fall, and watching them pop up in the spring. Easy-peasy! And they’re so lovely, their bright colored petals and happy-looking faces reaching for the spring sun. Springtime with tulips has never ceased to thrill me.
I’ve been in Eastern Texas for about 20 months, now, and as soon as the first fall rolled around, I happily purchased 50-60 tulip bulbs to put in my garden and anticipated their happy faces to show up en masse in April.
Being newly retired, I decided to sign up for classes in the Smith Country Master Gardeners (SCMG) program. One of the class’ first lectures was on planting bulbs. Lots of different bulbs grow really well in Eastern Texas! But alas, tulips aren’t among them.
Sure enough, as I looked forward to seeing my tulips bloom this year (I stubbornly stuck to hope that they would come up beautifully), only less than half bloomed. Some of those were really small, and others were almost mutant-looking. Only a few looked normal.
“Sigh,” I thought. “I’ll just dig up the bulbs after the blooms fall off and give them to my daughter (who lives in a different state) to plant in the fall. Around May, I stated digging them up. What came out of the ground certainly didn’t look like what I had put in it months earlier. Many of the bulbs looked like the dried apples people liked to make dolls with. With many (that did not bloom at all), I wound up with a hand full of bulb poop!
It had not been consistently cold enough in the winter at my house and it turned too hot, too fast, and then far too wet for them in the spring. According to an online article I found from Florida Yards, (https://www.floridayards.org/when-to-plant-tulip-bulbs-in-texas/) we can still enjoy tulips in Eastern Texas when the following conditions are met:
• The bulbs must be refrigerated for 10 weeks prior to planting (keep between 35-45 degrees F).
• Afterward, they must be planted six weeks before the first hard frost (less than 28 degrees F), likely some time in November or December.
• They should be considered Annuals, never to come up after the initial bloom period.
• The bloom period will be shortened in Eastern Texas (lasting for days instead of the typical 2 weeks).
If you’re willing to live with those conditions after spending a pretty penny (like I did) on 50-60 bulbs, you should enjoy your sunny tulips sometime in the spring for a few days or a week at most. For me, I’m learning to look forward to other bulbs coming up in my garden – like daffodils! I’ve heard from several people in my SCMG program that they do great in Eastern Texas!
And our 25th Annual “From Bulbs to Blooms” Conference and Sale is set for October 21st! The web store opens October 9, followed by the in-person sale and conference. Hope to see you there! We will have a good selection of these bulbs for sale at Pollard United Methodist Church. See our Smith County Master Gardener Facebook page for additional information at www.facebook.com/SmithCountyMasterGardeners/ or visit our website at www.txmg.org/smith/events.