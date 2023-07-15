Moving to Tyler from Kerrville, I had never heard of a Sassafras tree. But my husband grew up in Tyler and told me of the phenomenon of the tree roots used by indigenous people for medicinal purposes and that the roots smelled/tasted like root beer. I assume the roots were found from fallen trees and not dug up which would be quite the chore just to obtain ‘medicine’ or to have a root beer float, but I digress.
The deciduous Sassafras tree is native to the eastern United States and East Texas. It is in the Laurel family, and the distinctive leaves on one tree can be of three different shapes: oval, mitten-shaped and three-lobed leaf -- meaning the tree is polymorphic. The fall color of the Sassafras is outstanding. And a bonus: it is also a host plant for the Spicebush Swallowtail butterfly.
The most serious disease to affect it would be laurel wilt which is a fungus caused by the ambrosia beetle. The beetle is usually associated with dying trees but this guy attacks healthy trees and shrubs in the Laurel family. There is no known treatment for now so I’m hoping that ambrosia beetle doesn’t find my back yard.
Being medium-sized and moderately fast growing, it can reach 50-plus feet with up to 40-foot canopy spread. The largest known Sassafras tree in the world is in Owensboro, Kentucky and is over 100 feet high and 21 feet in circumference. Sassafras are very hardy and often found in bottom lands, thus doing best in well-drained, sandy loam soil.
One day while weeding my flower beds in the front yard, much to my surprise, I came across a Sassafras seedling that must have been a present from a visiting bird. I carefully dug and potted it up and took great care nurturing it until I began to see new leaves. At that point, I knew the transplant process was a success. I waited months watching it grow until the next fall season when I planted it in the back yard in a spot with full sun that I had previously staked out. That may have been a little early but I was eager to get it in the ground and growing. Knowing the harm that can be caused by a mower and weed eater, I took great care to protect the new trunk from damage. Unfortunately, I failed to document when I planted the tree but my best guess would be around 2017. A picture in May of 2020 shows it be 4 feet tall and today it tops out at 10-to-11 feet tall! That averages about 2 feet per year which is pretty rapid tree growth. I really got lucky with its placement because in October of 2019 we enclosed the largest portion of our patio to make a sunroom and I can sit in my favorite spot, look out the glass door and see the prettiest Sassafras tree I’ve ever seen. Plus it’s a proven perfect place for a nap or root beer float. I’ve never seen a Sassafras tree sold in a nursery so you may have to be patient and hope a little bird comes to visit your flower bed and leaves a tree just for you.