Last winter I selected two locations in my yard that were great locations for my spring vegetable gardens. I had my soil analyzed by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at its Soil, Water and Forage Testing Laboratory (http://soiltesting.tamu.edu), and knew what nutrients were deficient in the soil and what nutrients to add to improve the soil. From observation, I also knew the soil structure in one garden was sandy loam and the other clay. Neither of these soil structures were ideal for growing vegetables so, I was prepared to amend them with a combination of organic matters (manures, yard clippings and wood products) to improve the soil structure. (Amending the soil benefits by allowing a more expansive root system, improving soil structure, and allowing nutrients to release slowly.)
In the first garden location, the clay soil, with the knowledge from my soil analysis and structure. I started prepping this soil--digging and turning the soil so I could add soil amendments. (Clay soil is heavy, hard to break when dry, and has poor drainage. When it is wet, it’s like a wet clay pot--slick, sticky, and can cause waterlogged roots for plants that don’t tolerate standing in water.)
After laboring for what seemed hours, it was actually a half hour, digging and turning the clay soil, I hadn’t made much progress. My inner voice was screaming, “I don’t want to dig.” Then I thought to move to the next location, the sandy loam. That same voice piped up again, AND “I don’t want to amend this soil either.” At this point, I had resigned myself to doing neither. My thoughts quickly shifted to what is an easier option: raised-bed gardening.
Raised-bed gardening is defined as, “a form of gardening in which the soil is raised above ground level and usually enclosed in some way”. Wood, rocks, metal and other materials can be used to make the raised bed enclosure, and the soil is usually a topsoil/compost blend.
While researching the raised-bed topic many authors listed the same advantages. Here are a few that resonated with me:
• It is an easy and fun option for the first-time gardener.
• You don’t have to dig!
• It offers better growing conditions for plants.
• You can control what is in your garden since many people typically purchase organic soil mixes specifically mixed for raised bed.
• You can produce bigger yields since you are able to use more of the garden space.
• Your growing seasons are extended.
• Raised bed gardening allows individuals who have limited mobility such as some elderly or wheelchair bound to garden since beds can be built to accommodate an individual’s needs.
• It offers better growing conditions such as less compacted soil, warms up faster and drains better.
A few common disadvantages of raised beds were:
• The cost of material, wood, rock, etc., used to construct a raised bed that is presentable in your landscape can be expensive.
• Soil breaks down over time and some must be replaced from season to season.
Instructions to construct a raised bed can be found on Texas A&M Agrilife, http://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/asset-external/building-a-raised-bed-garden/. It covers the planning (selecting a site, drainage, design, and irrigation), constructing (removing existing vegetation, installing edging, installing irrigation system and adding soil), planting and mulching, and maintenance.
I found that building a raised bed for vegetable gardening was fairly easy, gave me a yield that exceeded my prior experience of gardening directly in the ground, and best of all I don’t have to dig heavy, hard to break East Texas clay.