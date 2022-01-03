Van Craddock remembered for love of history, community, family

It’s a question with no answer: Who could replace Van Craddock Jr. and the influence he had as a local historian and longtime local newspaper columnist and author?
Craddock, whose byline graced the pages of the Longview News-Journal for more than 40 years, died on New Year’s Eve after battling Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.
“Of course, his loss as a local historian, as a grassroots historian is tremendous because who would take his place,” said Bill O’Neal, of Carthage, who served as Texas State Historian from 2012-2018. “Who else is a gifted writer and has the background and knowledge that he has?
“I don’t know how in the world he’d be replaced,” and he hasn’t been in the more than a year since he retired from writing his column, in September 2020, O’Neal said.
Craddock’s funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in downtown Longview, with the Rev. Jay Jackson officiating. Visitation will follow in the church’s Cook Foyer.
People his life touched over the years remembered Craddock as more than a writer and historian, though. He was a “gracious gentleman,” O’Neal said. At First Methodist, the church Craddock attended with his wife of 51 years, Bettye, Jackson described him as “servant-hearted” and a “faithful Christian in the truest sense.”
It wasn’t just that he attended church, Jackson said. Craddock consistently served any way he could. He was once the church’s communications director and helped determine the direction of the church’s TV ministry, Jackson said.
The Craddocks also coordinated the Pioneer Fellowship for senior adults. The monthly lunch would draw as many as 100 people, Jackson said, and Craddock would serve as the master of ceremonies.
“He did this with the same kind of attention that he gave to his writing and to his work,” Jackson said, bringing pages of notes and using his wit and charm to make people there feel special as he recognized birthdays and anniversaries.
“Van was someone who always offered words of encouragement to others,” Jackson said, recalling how Craddock would never leave a service without telling him he had enjoyed or learned from his message to the congregation.
Craddock was humble, he said, with a sense of humor that was both witty and corny.
“He had intensity behind that soft-spoken exterior,” Jackson said. “He was a very determined person who held himself to high standards.”
Craddock was known for his love of the Longview Lobos, the city and East Texas.
Janis Canion, a retired longtime Longview ISD teacher and administrator, invited Craddock to be the first man who spoke at Women in Longview Day.
“Instead of history, he spoke about ‘her story,’ and put his own unique twist on that,” Canion said. “As you know from reading him, he was a supporter of women, probably because he and Bettye were such allies in everything. They shared a love of their family, obviously, but also of Longview, of writing, of journalism. I just loved and admired him very much. … I have many friends that share our sadness (at his death) and he will be missed, obviously, not just by his close friends but by the entire city and maybe the state. His humor and his writing skills extended beyond East Texas.”
Craddock graduated from Longview High School in 1966, attended Kilgore College and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University. That’s where he met his wife, and they went on to have a son, Chris, and a daughter Cathy. They also have two granddaughters.
The Vietnam veteran worked in several positions at the Longview News-Journal in earlier years, including in the sports department, as a reporter, city editor and entertainment editor.
Gem Meacham, a member of the Gregg County Historical Commission, described Craddock as a “mentor” and a “resource” for all things local history. She recalled the latest example when he helped the county with the historical research needed to land an historical marker for the Longview Cannibals, a baseball team that played here in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
“He’s always been so knowledgeable about history and so interested in making it come alive with his stories,” Meacham said. “Many historians do the research and the writing. He made it feel like they were real people to me.”
He wrote six books that collected his columns together or focused on East Texas history. He also volunteered at the historical museum, helping organizing and writing the script used in the annual Dalton Days event hosted by the museum, about an 1894 bank robbery in downtown Longview.
Jackson said a verse Craddock often quoted from the Bible will be featured Tuesday on the funeral program, from Psalms: “This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
“He really appreciated every single day the Lord gave him,” Jackson said, describing how he would comfort other people about his dementia diagnosis.
“That was so much who Van was,” Jackson said.