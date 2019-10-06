My name is: Jay Gordon
I volunteer at: Gregg County Ducks Unlimited
I have volunteered there since: 1980
My duties there include: I have served as sponsor chairman for many years and was dinner chairman twice.
The people who benefit from this are: waterfoul and wetland conservationists, sportsmen and women, plus many ducks, geese, and other birds in their migration patterns
I volunteer there because: I believe in the conservation mission of Ducks Unlimited, and I enjoy the camaraderie with others who enjoy the outdoors. Seeing old friends at the banquet is especially enjoyable for me.
I also volunteer at: Ambucs, the Asbury House Child Enrichment Center, Meals with Love (Longview Community Ministries), the Historic Longview Farmers Market and First United Methodist Church.
My hometown is: Dallas
I live in: Longview
I have lived there since: 1980
I work at/My profession is: I am a retired oral and maxillofacial surgeon.
My hobbies include: hunting, fishing, timber farming, enjoying the outdoors, traveling, spending time with my children and grandchildren.
My family members are: My wife, Ellen, daughter, Leah, and her husband, Dr. Andrew Philley of Tyler, and son Reese Gordon, and grandsons Luke and Jack Philley.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: We all have gifts that we can share with others, while making our community and our country better for everyone, even the wildlife.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: The 50th Annual Gregg County Ducks Unlimited Banquet is set Thursday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Doors open at 5:30. Dinner by T Blanco’s. For tickets, call me at (903) 736-5095, or go online at www.ducks.org/events and find the Gregg County event.
■
My name is: Tommy Ogle
I volunteer at: Gregg County Ducks Unlimited
I have volunteered there since: 2013
My duties there include: Banquet chairman this year, serving on the Ducks Unlimited Committee, raising money, organizing the events
The people who benefit from this are: conservationists, hunters
I volunteer there because: Ducks Unlimited is a legacy to maintain for my family. It’s also a great time and lots of fellowship.
I also volunteer at: Area Go Texan Scholarship Program for Houston Livestock & Rodeo
My hometown is: Longview
I live in: The Pine Tree area
I have lived there since: I graduated from college
I work at/My profession is: SRT — a Restoration & Remodeling Company
My hobbies include: hunting, golf, BBQ team
My family members are: my wife Valerie, a Pine Tree school counselor, and two daughters ages 10 and 14, Mollie Kate and Maggie.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: I believe everyone needs to find a passion to help with a community organization.