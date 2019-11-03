Special to the News-Journal
The GROW team of Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview delivered trays of cookies Oct. 28 to Longview agencies as part of National First Responders Day.
Church members said they wanted to honor Longview first responders for the outstanding service they offer residents. GROW team members Paula Maxwell, Burnis Fife, Susie Hatten, Sue Foster and Susan Berry delivered cookies to the Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the Longview Fire Department Administration Office as well as to each of the eight fire stations in the city.
“We were able to meet with some of the personnel in each location as we dropped off the cookies and expressed our appreciation for their services,” Berry said. “It was a blessing to see the smiles of these first defenders as we were met with warm welcomes.”