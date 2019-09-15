From staff reports
The Longview-Greggton Rotary Club recently distributed almost $30,000 to nonprofit groups and honored three community members for their service to the city.
The club gave $28,700 to the East Texas Literacy Council, Friends of Partners in Prevention, The Crisman School and the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. The funds were raised at the club’s Longview PRCA Rodeo in April.
Bob Metzler, the club’s Charities Inc. director, handed out the checks.
East Texas Literacy Council Executive Director Leah Hickman accepted $3,500 to be used for support assessment and measurement materials for student achievement.
Partners in Prevention Director Holly Fuller accepted that group’s check, which will be used to support its mentoring programs.
The Crisman School will use its $7,700 donation for an outdoor educational classroom space. Director Laura Lea Blanks attended the meeting along with a group of about 20 Crisman students.
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center received a check for $10,000 to be used for an educational classroom on the center’s grounds. Executive Director Steven Chamblee and board members Ann Hugman and Kimberly Fish accepted the funds from the club.
Metzler also honored Hugman, Fish and Arboretum board member Suzanne Cook, who was unable to attend, with designations from Rotary International during the meeting. The women were given levels of Paul Harris Fellow. The recognition acknowledges individuals who have made contributions to the Rotary Foundation, which funds humanitarian projects worldwide. Metzler contributed the funds to the Rotary Foundation in honor of the women for their service to the local community, noting the trio have been involved in a multitude of ways.
Fish became a Paul Harris Fellow. Hugman and Cook already had become levels of Paul Harris Fellows. Cook became a Paul Harris Fellow +1. Hugman became the next level, a Paul Harris Fellow +2.