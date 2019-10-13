From Staff Reports
The Longview Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary recently awarded $14,000 in donations to 14 nonprofit organizations in the community.
The auxiliary, which is comprised of more than 60 volunteers, annually awards donations to nonprofit organizations as a way to give back to the community.
“The Longview Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization that helps the hospital support our community in a variety of ways,” Volunteer Coordinator Christina Cavazos said. “Our annual community contributions allow us to give back to fellow nonprofit organizations and show our appreciation to them for the work they are doing in our community.”
The LRMC Auxiliary, which is a nonprofit group, holds fundraisers throughout the year. With the funds raised, the auxiliary annually awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors and makes donations to nonprofit organizations in the community.
The auxiliary awarded donations to the following organizations:
- Ambucs Too
- ArtsView Children’s Theatre
- Asbury House Child Enrichment Center
- Beds of Hope
- D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center
- Family Promise of Longview
- Heartisans Marketplace
- Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
- Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Women and Family Shelter
- Longview Community Ministries
- Longview Fire Foundation
- Newgate Mission
- Rahab’s Retreat
- Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Each organization received a $1,000 donation from the auxiliary. Since 2008, the organization has donated more than $150,000 to nonprofit organizations in the community. Additionally, the auxiliary awarded $18,000 in scholarships this spring to graduating high school seniors.
The auxiliary’s 2019 Community Contributions Committee is comprised of three members — Chair Myrna Graham and members Roger Erickstad and Lucinda Hamilton.