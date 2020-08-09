My name is: Christie Jennings.
I volunteer at: Regard 4 Life Animal Rescue.
I have volunteered there since: May 2016.
My duties there include: Fostering, creating cage cards for adoption events, social media updates, working foster events, helping to vet incoming adoption applications for pets, board member.
The people who benefit from this are: Those who are seeking to find their perfect match in an animal companion. Dogs and cats in the shelter are usually not able to fully relax and be themselves. By fostering, we are able to place the dogs in a home environment where they are comfortable and we are able to learn their personalities. We also work to help house train and determine if there are specific behaviors that would need to be considered when placing a pet in a home. We want our pets to find their forever home. It has to be a perfect match for the dog or cat as well as the family.
I volunteer there because: I simply wanted to help in the animal rescue community. I’ve been an animal lover my whole life and have worked in the veterinary industry for almost 20 years, but I’ve never been a part of a rescue. Little did I know, there was no way it was going to stop with just fostering a dog here or there. To this day, our family has fostered almost 50 dogs! I also learned that the people I volunteer with are like family. Having a common goal of helping these animals in need has bonded us and made us great friends.
My hometown is: Tyler.
I live in: Diana.
I have lived there since: 2008.
I work at/My profession is: Kimbrough Animal Hospital/Gindy’s Pet Resort.
My hobbies include: Photography, traveling, reading, bowling, horseback riding, and wood working (although this a new venture for me).
My family members are: My husband, Craig, my son Hayden and my daughter Reagan.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: Besides the feel-good factor of helping out, you will know you saved a life. Fosters are needed for all sizes of dogs and cats. The more families we have who can help, the more pets that can be saved. As a rescue, we would never want anyone to take on more than they can handle. All we would ask, would be do what your family can do. If that’s fostering, great! If that’s something you’re not able to do, come help walk dogs, clean cages, organize the trailer, help set up for adoption events or even help with social marketing. We are always happy to have people who want to be a part of our rescue.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: Weekly adoption events are at Petsmart in Longview each Saturday from 11:00-4:00. For information, please visit regard4life.org and facebook.com/regard4life.